Patricia de Moura finds her place in the sand

However, everyone tunes in to the World Cup, including de Moura. It is a national holiday when Brazil plays.

“When I was younger and my dad watched the World Cup, he would cry sometimes,” de Moura said. “I thought oh my gosh, what is going on? Now, the last World Cup I watched, I cried.”

Poverty is rampant in Brazil, especially in big cities such as Sao Paulo, and de Moura has seen children playing soccer with a ball made out of socks. Some kids live on the street. Something as simple as a ball is a luxury. Society at large is different than in America, and this affects every aspect of life, including athletics.

For de Moura, volleyball was an outlet. But at first it was an unwelcome chore – one in which she got paid in shoes.

A change in perception toward athletics began in gym class. However, it did not take at first. She was still miserable. Her brothers’ love of volleyball pushed her forward, reluctantly. Teaching her the skills of this new sport, they recognized a natural ability in their little sister. She just wanted to be left alone.

“I was incredibly shy at the time,” de Moura said. “I was 15 years old, but I was immature. One of my brothers promised to give me new tennis shoes. Finally I accepted, and I started practicing volleyball.”