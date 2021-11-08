Pat Tillis to perform at NIACC

The Globe Gazette will present Pam Tillis Unplugged at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

This presentation is part of the 2021-2022 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

According to a press release, as the child of Country Music Royalty, Tillis was determined from a young age to find her own way in music as a singer and songwriter. Band, chorus, talent shows, church, and the creative community of Nashville all helped to shape the young singer. As she grew up, Tillis was in a variety of bands, spanning from jazz and alternative country to Top 40.

Tillis has performed on the stages of Broadway, modeled on the pages of Glamour Magazine, and is a member of The Grand Ole Opry. Some of Pam’s most memorable award moments are being a three-time CMA Award winner, including the prestigious 1994’s Female Vocalist of the Year Award, and being nominated multiple times for Grammy’s Best Female Country Vocal Performance. She is also a nine-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a two-time Grammy-award winner and six-time Grammy nominee, and an America Music Award’s nominee.

Tillis has always insisted on writing and cutting songs that speak from the soul, with more than 30 singles charting on U.S. Billboard charts, 10 studio albums including her favorite, the critically acclaimed tribute to her father Mel Tillis “It’s All Relative,” and three other releases off her own label, Stellar Cat Records.

According to the release, Tillis’s acoustic trio is warm-hearted and intimate, perfect for a stage like the North Iowa Community Auditorium. The audience will experience that feeling of delight that comes from Tillis singing exactly what she’s meant to sing at that moment.

All guests (over the age of three), staff, and volunteers are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Other mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Please visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the Box Office to stay apprised of our most recent policies.

To learn more about the show, visit www.pamtillis.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

