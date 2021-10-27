Party fun returns to Forest City Public Library just in time for Halloween

Holiday fun returned to the Forest City Public Library on Oct. 27 when library staff hosted a traditional Halloween party.

Area first through fourth grade students participated. Kids' parties were a popular library staple for the majority of the last decade before COVID-19.

“We had four games for the kids to play,” library director Christa Cosgriff said. “The one they really like is bingo.”

She and library staff also had a well-used Plinko game board (with prizes/candies), spin-the-wheel, and an egg-spoon race where the object was to move quickly and carefully with an egg on a spoon, without breaking it.

“We haven’t done a party in a while,” Cosgriff said. “It has been two years since we did have a Halloween party. I’d say we’ve probably had a Halloween party at least six or seven years. This (school) early-out gives us a chance to see how this works.”

She also announced that on Nov. 3, the library will kick off the first in a series of 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday early-out program events for first through fifth grade students. Kids will be building things with Legos on Nov. 3. Library staff is preparing for students to run marbles through a Lego maze that they build the following week.

“We’ve got plenty of Legos,” Cosgriff said. “This will be more of a drop-in with the Legos, stories, different crafts, and movies to give kids somewhere else to go and something more to do.”

She noted that special fall Thanksgiving crafts are being planned for Nov. 17.

“There have been ongoing crafts for the kids that started in summer reading during COVID,” she said. “We’ve got some kids that really look forward to the designs and what we’re doing.”

As for the Halloween Party, she said advance registration was requested and the library staff tried to keep children in a similar age range, so that some don’t get way ahead and bored or others don’t get too far behind and frustrated. She also noted that since the event was costumed, it gave students time to get home and change instead of coming straight from school.

“This way, they can all interact, especially for the first big activity for the library to start this up again,” Cosgriff said.

The special edition of Halloween bingo included cards with eerie items such as spiders, black cats, bats, a spooky house, and some mean-looking pumpkins.

“They love the library,” said Sue Johnson whose grandson, Tate Johnson, was dressed as an Iowa Hawkeye football player. “He’s come to parties here before. I love bringing him. We really missed these things (during COVID restrictions).”

The 7-year-old Johnson is the son of Mike and Heather Johnson of Forest City. One of the moms, Lara Klauke of Forest City, also welcomed the return of library parties for kids.

“We’ve been to a couple of the parties at the library in the past," she said.

Lara and Jon Klauke’s 9-year-old son Mathias was costumed as a wizard and their 6-year-old son William was dressed as a warrior.

The 9-year-old Logan Benjegerdes, son of Justin and Brittany Benjegerdes of Forest City, portrayed the video-game player Ratchet & Clank. Some other kids’ costumes included a cat, witch, and unicorn.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0