Partners celebrate John V. Hanson Career Center grand opening in Forest City

There was an Oct. 27 celebration of collaboration, and ongoing education and business opportunities created, with the opening of the John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City.

One year after breaking ground at the 124 Nerem Drive South site and despite constraints and construction supplies cost increases, NIACC’s partnership vision with Forest City, North Iowa, Lake Mills, and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura schools is now reality.

Guests of honor John V. and Carolyn Hanson had front row seats at the grand opening program held at the Boman Fine Arts Center due to inclement weather.

“The grand opening today is a celebration of the collaboration between the four partner high schools, the City of Forest City, Forest City Economic Development, and the many donors and partners that came together for a common goal,” NIACC President Steve Schulz said.

Schulz said the center is a state-of-the-art learning space that will benefit students, businesses, and communities. He also thanked Forest City and economic development officials for helping with the land acquisition and voters for approval of the bond issuance.

The career center regional partnership will provide educational opportunities to the area school districts, adults, families, businesses, industry, and the local communities. The Center was made possible by the bond revenue, generous donations by the Hanson Family Foundation, Winnebago Industries, and the City of Forest City, and a $1 million grant from the Iowa Department of Education.

“It took a lot of people to do this and do it well,” Schulz said.

Kingland Construction was the local contractor working to build the core facility in spite of supply chain constraints.

Schulz said everyone was really excited when Kingland Construction got the bid for this project, especially because it is good to keep the work with local companies. He also noted that Kingland did a very good job amidst supply delays.

“We are really proud to be a part of this project,” said Eric Kingland, also a Forest City school board member, noting that it is a personal passion of his to have some of the learning opportunities being offered at the center back to a high level in the curriculum. He cited Forest City Superintendent of Schools Darwin Lehmann as a key part of this and many other important projects in Forest City.

Participating students now have the opportunity to enroll in the college-level academy in one of four areas. Those learning opportunities include advanced manufacturing, construction trades, information technology, and health careers. The regional academies feature state-of–the-art equipment and technology and are offered at no cost to students or their families.

Lehmann cited the rising demand for skilled workers in fields such as health care/manufacturing, other manufacturing, and construction.

“The stakeholders of today need to continue to collaborate,” he said.

Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower noted Winnebago Industries’ need for skilled workers amidst the companies’ soaring sales of its products amidst people’s “pent up demand for getting outdoors” during COVID-19.

“We truly are excited about the investment we’ve made in this facility and partnership,” Bower said. “It provides an ecosystem that will serve our investment for many years as (students) emerge from these programs. We are glad to help provide this learning space.”

The center’s director, Jim Haag, described it as a “pipeline” being built to keep good people in the area, fill jobs, and build strong local economies. He described the center as “multi-use, multi-faceted, and multi-dimensional," saying it will be wide ranging to meet the needs of not just students, but communities.

“In August, school started and the facility was far from ready, but we had a plan B,” Haag said. “We needed partners to step up and provide space here in Forest City.”

He said they did and that first-year trades and tech students started the year at various other locations, including Good Samaritan Society – Forest City for health careers students and Winnebago for advanced manufacturing students. He added that in some ways the delay was a blessing in disguise because students got to see daily work operations first-hand and work with great people at the temporary sites.

With the opening, most first-year students were slated to be in the new career center by Oct. 29. The center isn’t quite ready for full occupancy yet, but is planned to be open completely within a couple of weeks.

Students hosted and greeted guests during an open house with tours of the facilities following the program. GHV senior Sam Turner and Forest City senior Blake Groves were showing a Eurovac hood for removing fumes and a high-tech welding unit at one of many educational stations for advanced manufacturing students.

“I wanted to do some hands-on work to get ready for my future,” Turner said. “I’m still exploring all my (career) options at this time.”

“I chose it because I wanted to learn more trades and also get out of the classroom for a while,” Groves said.

In the “Fab Lab,” which center director Haag described as one of the most multi-use areas in the new facility, Cory Weiner of Solutions Management Group, was seen double-checking all computer and classroom setups. He said everything in the learning lab is ready to go.

“This is a full-fledged classroom experience,” Weiner said. “There are two workstations at each desk right now, directly connected to the NIACC campus. The tables are moveable and can be reconfigured.”

At present, there are 11 desks, equipped for 22 students, an instrument station, projector board, drop down microphones, two cameras with one for wider shots for remote online viewing, and students can utilize laptops anywhere in the building. A large front desk in the room also has a document camera as everything is equipped to enhance the learning experience whether someone is in person or somewhere else.

Editor's note: North Iowa Area Community College contributed information for this story.

