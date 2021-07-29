Participation is no problem as Hancock County District Fair opens full-tilt

Class winners in purebred breeding gilts were Max Tusha grand champion and Zach Feld reserve champion in class 17; Dalayna Brugman grand champion and Nathan Bixel reserve champion in class 18; and Ethan Strenge grand champion and Nathan Bixel reserve champion in class 19.

The overall breeding gilt champion was Ethan Strenge, reserve champion for overall breeding was Hayden Meinders, and third in overall breeding went to Dalayna Brugman.

An open youth showmanship competition was also held.

“This is a really good group of young people,” Judge Morris said. “They will get the opportunity to show a lot of pigs over the coming years.”

Rhett Johnson, 5, of Britt, was named grand champion for youth showmanship.

In other parts of the fairgrounds, young Case Weaver of Rockwell was playing on a Case skid loader that is part of a large tractor and equipment display.

“He said, ‘Dad, that’s my name,” Case’s father, Clay Weaver said. “I asked him to see if his name was on the other side too.”

Kaya Weaver, daughter of Cody Weaver of Rockwell, was also atop the skid loader to help investigate the shiny yellow machine.