Participation is no problem as Hancock County District Fair opens full-tilt

The Hancock County District Fair in Britt delved right into a foray of activities on opening day with 4-H exhibits judging, a parade down Britt’s main street, and a high participation open swine judging competition lasting nearly five hours.
In addition, a kids’ rodeo in the horse arena included pie-eating and freeze pop-eating contests. Tuff Trucks/UTV and RC miniature car competitions were held amidst a packed grandstand.
Open swine show judge Justin Morris of Austin, Minnesota, said repeatedly that he was impressed with the mentality of the participants, workers, and onlookers at this year’s county fair. He said the workman-like fashion of going about their business in rural north central Iowa was refreshing.
“Lots of really, really good people… that’s what you’ve got here,” Morris said. “Salt-of-the-earth people that put forth the kind of effort it takes to run a show like this.”
Tye Konz earned Junior Showmanship Grand Champion and Gage Konz was Intermediate Showmanship Grand Champion. Dalton Konz also placed in the top two of multiple classes. They are from Garner.
Five large classes of crossbred market barrow competition were held with Hunter Meinders earning champion crossbred market barrow, Luke Johnson reserve champion crossbred market barrow, and Delayna Brugman third overall crossbred market barrow.
Judge Morris referred to Hunter Meinders’ crossbred market barrow as “most attractive with all the extras” a judge would want to see in a champion.
Class winners in crossbred market barrow were Luke Johnson grand champion and Shelby Greiman reserve champion in class 1; Ethan Strenge grand champion and Gage Konz reserve champion in class 2; Mya Garman grand champion and Dalton Konz reserve champion in class 3; Hunter Meinders grand champion and Dalayna Brugman reserve champion in class 4; and Brielle Smeby grand champion and Blake Oostenink reserve champion in class 5.
Classes 6-9 of the open swine show consisted of crossbred market gilts. Champion crossbred market gilt went to Ethan Strenge of Thornton, reserve champion to Hayden Meinders, and third overall crossbred market gilt to Brielle Smeby.
Class winners in crossbred market gilts were Danielle Drescher grand champion and Ethan Strenge reserve champion in class 6; Hayden Meinders grand champion and Luke Johnson reserve champion in class 7; Brielle Smeby grand champion and Rhett Johnson reserve champion in class 8; and Ethan Strenge grand champion and Jordan Klooster reserve champion in class 9.
Classes 10-12 of the open swine show consisted of purebred market hogs. Champion purebred market hog was awarded to Ethan Strenge, reserve champion to Hannah Hanson, and third overall purebred market hog to Dalayna Brugman.
Class winners in purebred market hogs were Ethan Strenge grand champion and Jordyn Carpenter reserve champion in class 10; Dalayna Brugman grand champion and Mykenie Darg reserve champion in class 11; and Hannah Hanson grand champion and Maxton Kuecker reserve champion in class 12.
Following crossbred market gilt and purebred market hog competitions, the judge awarded overall market champion to Ethan Strenge, reserve overall market to Hunter Meinders, third overall market to Luke Johnson, fourth overall market to Hayden Meinders, and fifth overall market to Dalayna Brugman.
Classes 13-16 of the open swine show consisted of crossbred breeding gilts. Champion crossbred breeding gilt was given to Ethan Strenge, reserve champion to Hayden Meinders, and third overall crossbred breeding gilt to Luke Johnson.
Class winners in crossbred breeding gilts were Danielle Drescher grand champion and Ethan Strenge reserve champion in class 13; Hayden Meinders grand champion and Luke Johnson reserve champion in class 14; Ethan Strenge grand champion and Gage Konz reserve champion in class 15; and Luke Johnson grand champion and Dalton Konz reserve champion in class 16.
Classes 17-19 of the open swine show consisted of purebred breeding gilts. Champion purebred breeding gilt was given to Dalayna Brugman, reserve purebred breeding gilt to Max Tusha, and third overall purebred breeding gilt to Ethan Strenge.
Class winners in purebred breeding gilts were Max Tusha grand champion and Zach Feld reserve champion in class 17; Dalayna Brugman grand champion and Nathan Bixel reserve champion in class 18; and Ethan Strenge grand champion and Nathan Bixel reserve champion in class 19.
The overall breeding gilt champion was Ethan Strenge, reserve champion for overall breeding was Hayden Meinders, and third in overall breeding went to Dalayna Brugman.
An open youth showmanship competition was also held.
“This is a really good group of young people,” Judge Morris said. “They will get the opportunity to show a lot of pigs over the coming years.”
Rhett Johnson, 5, of Britt, was named grand champion for youth showmanship.
In other parts of the fairgrounds, young Case Weaver of Rockwell was playing on a Case skid loader that is part of a large tractor and equipment display.
“He said, ‘Dad, that’s my name,” Case’s father, Clay Weaver said. “I asked him to see if his name was on the other side too.”
Kaya Weaver, daughter of Cody Weaver of Rockwell, was also atop the skid loader to help investigate the shiny yellow machine.
Arian Angeles, 6, of Webster City was one of the first children found on the rides when the Scott Amusements carnival first opened. She said she had an inside track to the fun because her mom works with the carnival.
Along with many others, Julia and Ethan Hill of Britt were waiting patiently to check in their chickens and ducks near the poultry barns on a hot afternoon.
Bristell Bakken and Berkley Schleusner of Garner and Hallee Lark of Ventura, all 8 years old, were enjoying some small truck competition in the sands behind the grandstand while the larger Tuff Trucks event was under way.
In the fair’s July 28 princess and queen contests, former Princess Aubrey Upmeyer and former Queen Liliana Hill transferred their crowns to new fair royalty. The 2021 contest winners are new Princess Bristelle Bakken and new Queen Paige Roberts.
In July 28 poultry judging, Patience Katter was a grand champion for miscellaneous market poultry as well as a reserve champion for fancy poultry. Sam Katter took miscellaneous market poultry reserve champ.
Derek Oberhelman earned grand champion and Lilliana Hill was reserve champion in production poultry while Braelyn Peterson and Landen Hejlik took first and second in fancy breeding. Hill was also advanced poultry showmanship champ.
Weston Rosenmeyer was overall grand champion in fancy poultry and won senior poultry showmanship. Cole Lau was the junior showmanship champion. In market chickens, Jenna Pringnitz was grand champion and reserve champ was Jonah Pringnitz. Jenna Pringnitz was also overall grand champ for market poultry and Oberhelman reserve champ.
Full 4-H, FFA, and other Hancock County Fair results will be published in the Aug. 10 Summit-Tribune.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.