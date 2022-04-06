Parks & Rec names Missal, Lambert as 34th Forest City Alumni Tourney MVPs

The Forest City Parks and Recreation Department has announced David Missal of the 2006 Class and Micah Lambert of the 2019 Class as its most valuable players for the 2022 Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament.

Forest City Parks and Recreation Director Sue Edmondson and Program Director Brett Geelan said that Missal had a great tournament, averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds per game during his three games played. His team competed in the 2006-2015 division.

They noted that Lambert’s great play helped him average 14 points and rebounds per game over four tourney games and a 10-minute game. He helped his 2019 team to a runner-up finish in the 2016-2021 division.

2022 Alumni Tourney Stat Leaders

The statistical leaders from the 2022 tourney have also been released. The most total points in a single game were 33 by Parker Farland, 31 by Noah Miller, and 30 by Jake Kurtzleben. Those with the most three-point baskets in a single game included Parker Farland with 7, Rob Kampman with 6, and Jeff Kingland with 5. Trent Anderson, Mike Hilmer, Jon Mathiasen, Kallista Larson, Noah Miller, and Courtney Wooge each had games with 4 three-point scores.

Single-game rebound leaders were Tate Thompson, Spencer Larson, Mitch Solberg, Riley Helgeson, David Reese, Rob Kampman, Aaron Friederich, Scott Meinders, and Kyle Rosacker with eight apiece; Isaiah Loeschen, Jacob Wilson, Grady Hovenga, Josh Olson, Justin Haugen and Avery Busta (twice) with nine each; Micah Lambert, Brandon Leber, Logan Hall, Chris Jermeland, Noah Miller, and David Missal with 10; Jared Schnebly with 11; and David Missal and Jared Schnebly with 12 apiece.

The high number of blocked shots in one game were by Zach Raulie (3), Scott Honken (3), Isaiah Loeschen (2), Clay Shirk (2), Scott Meinders (2), Rob Kampman (2), Tate Thompson (2), David Missal (2), Simon Hjelm (1), Jacob Wilson (1), and Brandon Leber (1).

The list of those with 15 or more points in one game: Noah Miller – 15, 20, 31; Jacob Wilson – 15, 15; Grady Hovenga –15, Micah Lambert – 18, 18; Tyler Clouse – 15, 15; Cotton Shipman – 15, 15; Matt Snyder– 15, Jake Parks – 15, Jake Kurtzleben – 24,25,30; Isaiah Loeschen – 21,24; Clay Shirk – 22, David Missal – 16, 20, 27; Josh Hanna – 16, Ryan Tweeten – 16, Brandon Leber – 16, Spencer Larson – 16, Avery Busta – 15, 15, 16; Rob Kampman – 18, 20; T.J. West – 22, Jeff Kingland – 24; Ryan Eastvold – 23, and Aaron Friederich – 17.

States Represented

The 2022 tourney participants currently reside in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

