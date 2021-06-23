Parade returns for Independence Day

After a year away, Osage is ready to once again celebrate Independence Day with a parade.

According to a press release, the Independence Day parade will be at 10 a.m. rain or shine. There is a $10 entry fee – contact Kati Henry at 641-732-3163. The parade is brought to you by the Osage Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by CUSB Bank, Cedar Summerstock Theater, Charles City Press and L.R. Falk Construction.

Earlier that day, the sixth annual On the Run for Education 5K and 1 mile run/walk begins at 7:30 a.m. with registration at Osage City Park, the run beginning at 8 a.m. Contact Jayne Havig at 641-715-4329 or preregister at the Cedar River Complex. The run is brought to you by the Osage Education Foundation.

The annual town and country barbecue will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the CRC Events Center. It is brought to you by Mitchell County Farm Bureau with special help from Mitchell County Cattlemen and the Osage and Saint Ansgar trap teams.

The day will go out with a bang at the Mitchell Fireworks Show at Interstate Park at dusk. Brought to you by the Mitchell Booster Club.

