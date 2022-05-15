Packed gym wishes 2022 West Hancock graduates well in future endeavors

Hundreds of people gathered on May 15 to celebrate a West Hancock High School 2022 graduation class that displayed its fun personality with the class motto, “About 47 More Years and We are Seniors Again!”

The ceremony was a traditional West Hancock High School graduation. It was held in the high school gym with unlimited seating for families and friends of the graduates. The high school band, under the direction of Griffin Meaders, played the commencement processional and recessional. Choral director Stacy Heston led seniors in singing “Glorius” and the full high school choir in singing “Like an Eagle.”

Guest speaker was industrial technology teacher Paul Francis, who shared some fun inside stories about many students, drawing laughs on the celebratory day. He urged all graduates to strive for excellence in all things whether their future entails going to college, directly into the workforce, into the military, or whatever else.

“Go Eagles and God Bless America,” said Francis in wishing the Class of 2022 a fond farewell.

West Hancock High School Principal Dan Peterson urged graduates to continue to give of themselves to help others.

“Britt and Kanawha have more to offer to the rest of the world,” declared Peterson. “With our help, we might just make the world a better place.”

Peterson presented West Hancock Class of 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian Awards to Parker Hiscocks and Leah Aitchison.

The three graduates chosen by this year’s senior class to speak during the ceremony were Mathew Francis, Parker Means, and Sydney Myers.

“What we did in high school is only a very small part of what we’ll become in the future,” Mathew Francis said “We’ll be prosperous in whatever we do, with many more challenges and opportunities. It is what we do with those opportunities that will determine who we are.”

Francis asked classmates not to be afraid to fail or to let setbacks stop them from attaining their goals.

“We may think we are better than we are until we fail,” Francis said. “Discover faith. Faith is a religious thing for me. But whatever faith is to you, it is a very important part of life. Faith is a complete trust in someone or something. You can’t quit halfway through and you must play the whole game – the game of life.”

Francis concluded by imploring his classmates to “overcome and achieve more than most. It has been an honor to be part of this school and this community.”

“We’re beginning a new chapter,” said Means. “It will forever be different after today. Our teachers helped us grow and prosper. They helped make us into the young adults we are today.”

He noted the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which surfaced when he and his classmates were sophomores.

“Online learning was hard, not only for students but also for teachers,” Means said.

He concluded his remarks by saying “the memories we’ve made will last a lifetime for me and the Class of 2022. Thanks to everyone for being a part of it.”

Myers specifically thanked the teachers, custodians, and parents.

“It’s been a struggle sticking it out through all that COVID crap,” she said. “Regardless of where we end up, we all want the same thing – to succeed.”

She urged passion for whatever ventures as a recipe for success. She cited Oprah Winfrey, who has said “passion is energy.”

“Be passionate,” Myers said. “That passion will push you through the hard times. Without it, you’re in trouble. It’s like a battery. Jump start your passion. Don’t settle for a life that’s less than you’re capable of living.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0