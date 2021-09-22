Over 40 vintage Forester trailers, 100 rally goers camp in Crystal Lake

It was like going back to a time when Forester travel trailers were rolling off the production lines at Forest City Industries in the 1960s and 70s. Crystal Lake Park was filled with all varieties of Foresters as far as eyes could see on Sept. 16-19, and many arrived days earlier.

There were potluck meals, campfires, and long conversations at this Vintage Forester Travel Trailer Rally. A majority of rally goers came from Iowa and other Midwest states, but some from as far as California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Tennessee.

“We provided the main dish for three evening meals this year,” said Kerby Hanson, who helped his father start the growing annual event years ago. “People really appreciate that because it is hard to just roll in, park your camper, and cook.”

Perseverance by the whole Hanson family and many others made it all possible. Kerby said Marlen first attempted to start this new rally tradition when like interest was expressed by a number of other Forester trailer owners.

“Dad and I tried organizing a rally about seven years ago, but it ended up being basically just our family camping that year,” Kerby said.