Outdoors enthusiasm spurs Winnebago's 34 percent second-quarter revenue surge

On March 24, Winnebago Industries, Inc. reported a revenue increase of 34 percent for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended Feb. 27 compared to the same fiscal 2020 period.

According to a Winnebago release, company revenues were $839.9 million this second quarter compared to $626.8 million last year.

Fiscal 2021 second quarter gross profit was $156.6 million, an increase of 96.3 percent compared to $79.8 million for the fiscal 2020 period. Gross profit margin increased 590 basis points in the quarter, driven by pricing, including lower discounts and allowances, operating leverage, motorhome segment productivity initiatives and favorable segment mix.

Operating income was $100 million for the quarter, an increase of 237.3 percent compared to $29.6 million for the second quarter last year. Fiscal 2021 second quarter net income was $69.1 million, an increase of 300 percent compared to $17.3 million in the prior year quarter.

"We are seeing strong retail momentum heading into the prime spring season," said President and CEO Michael Happe.