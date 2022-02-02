Outdoor enthusiasts perfect ice fishing skills on Rice Lake Jan. 29

On Jan. 29, Sunny skies and temperatures in the 20s greeted 50 ice-fishing participants at Rice Lake State Park, south of Lake Mills. The Winnebago County Conservation Board hosted the Rice Lake Ice-Fishing Contest.

The WCCB provided equipment for people who needed it, drilled ice-fishing holes for participants, and provided instruction to those who were new to the winter sport.

Participants competed in two age divisions, a youth division (15 and under) and an adult division (16 and over). In each division, prizes were awarded for the first fish caught, as well as the three largest fish. All of the fish caught were perch and bluegills.

Tucker Koch of Lake Mills caught the first fish in the youth division. The largest fish was nine inches long and was caught by 14-year-old Royce Peterson of Lake Mills. Patrick Flo, 9, of Thompson snagged the second-largest fish, while 7-year-old Emmy Olson of Lake Mills placed third.

Nathan Gambell of Forest City brought in the first fish in the adult division. Ethan Troe of Forest City brought in the largest fish, measuring 9.25 inches long. Dave Imer of Lake Mills placed second and Damien Sanchez of Riverside, California, came in third.

Officials with the WCCB said they would like to thank Clear Lake Bait and Tackle, as well as Bomgaar’s of Forest City, for donating prizes to the contest. They also thanked all the participants who traveled to Rice Lake to enjoy an afternoon of ice fishing.

"Everyone had a good time and we are looking forward to doing it again next year," WCCB Director Robert Schwartz said.

