Ostercamp of Britt receives Governor's Volunteer Award for RSVP work

Volunteers of North Central Iowa’s RSVP program were honored with a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held virtually on July 14.

Carolyn Ostercamp of Britt was one of those receiving the prestigious award. She was also an individual award recipient for providing virtual literacy support to students via zoom.

The RSVP of North Central Iowa volunteers were nominated due to their commitment to service and community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals answered phones at the COVID call center, assisted with contract tracing, and served at vaccine clinics. Their dedication to public service during a time of inherent risk was truly inspiring, the press release said.

“Reaching out and lending a helping hand is at the core of who we are as Iowans," Gov. Reynolds said during the presentation. "For 37 years, the Governor's Volunteer Award program has recognized those with a deep commitment to serving their communities in unique and meaningful ways. It’s truly an honor to recognize their work and convey the gratitude of our state.”