Osage wrestling wins first team state title since 1981

Saturday was a day full of mixed emotions for the Osage wrestling team at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Green Devils won their first team title since 1981, the fourth in team history, with 85 points putting them atop the Class 2A standings.
The team also had two wrestling for state championships, and both walked away in defeat.
Osage head coach Brent Jennings was pleased with the team’s achievement, but the two losses still left him disappointed. Junior Spencer Mooberry was the final Osage wrestler of the day, and lost by an 8-4 decision to Jax Flynn of Solon. After six Osage wrestlers qualified for state, the Green Devils walked away with no individual state champions.
“We’re better than we wrestled in that match, and he knows it,” Jennings said after Mooberry’s defeat. “It’s hard to walk away with two guys that didn’t achieve their goals tonight. Luckily, both of those guys will be back. They’ve got another year, they can work to achieve it again next year. It’s going to be tough to swallow.”
Even without an individual title, the Green Devils walked away with plenty to be proud of, with the program's first team championship in nearly 40 years.
“A team title is a big deal for Osage,” Jennings said. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had one. We’ve had a lot of seconds. It’s been awhile since we’ve brought the gold trophy home. It might hurt a little now for these guys, but they’re to realize how big of a deal it is to a town like Osage, and its wrestling history.”
120
Osage freshman Nick Fox lost his state final match in an 8-4 decision to Bondurant-Farrar senior Colby Lillegard. Fox became the first Osage wrestler of the day to lose in the finals.
170
Osage junior Spencer Mooberry lost to Solon’s Jax Flynn in the Class 2A 170-pound finals by an 8-4 score.
Consolation round results
Osage junior Joe Sullivan finished third in the Class 2A 126 pound standings, thanks to a 3-0 win over Brock Beck of Grinnell in the consolation finals.
Osage senior Zach Williams earned a fifth place finish with a 4-2 decision over West Delaware junior Cael Meyer.
In those same standings, Charles City junior Caden Collins finished fifth.
Riceville sophomore Lawson Losee finished third in Class 1A at 145 pounds, thanks to a 6-5 win over Wapello senior Daniel Meeker in the consolation finals.
Friday results
By Friday's end, four Osage wrestlers earned spots in Saturday's Class 2A state finals in Des Moines.
120
Osage freshman Nick Fox made quick work of his opponent, beating MOC-Floyd Valley senior Johnny Hua by fall at 1:07 to clinch a spot in the semifinals.
In the semis, Fox beat Union junior Kolten Crawford by a 7-4 decision, to clinch a spot in Saturday's state finals.
126
Osage senior Joe Sullivan pulled out a 7-0 win in the quarterfinal round to punch his ticket to Friday’s semifinals.
In the semifinals, Sullivan lost to Independence sophomore Isaiah Weber by a 2-1 decision.
160
Osage senior Zach Williams became the third Green Devil to clinch a spot in the semis, with a win by fall over CLGLR junior Kalen Meyer at 2:49. Williams wrestled Union junior Adam Ahrendsen in the semifinals, and lost by a 9-0 major decision.
170
Osage junior Spencer Mooberry clinched a semifinal spot with a 5-2 decision over Cole Davis of Independence. Mooberry wrestled Friday night in the semifinals against Blake Liebe of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and won by fall at 44 seconds to earn a spot in the state finals.