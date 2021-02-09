 Skip to main content
Osage wrestling beats Emmetsburg to punch ticket to state duals
Osage is back, back again. 

For the third straight year, the Green Devils wrestling team will compete at the state dual team wrestling tournament, as Osage punched its ticket to Wells Fargo Arena with a 46-22 win over Emmetsburg on Tuesday at the regional duals. 

The night started off in bumpy fashion for Osage, as 195-pound Keaton Muller and 220-pound Barrett Muller both lost, Keaton by fall, and Barrett by a 5-3 decision. But after starting off with a pair of defeats, the Green Devils recovered nicely. 

Sophomore Cole Jeffries snagged the first win of the night for Osage at 285 pounds, with a 10-0 major decision over Emmetsburg wrestler Gage Jorgensen. The Green Devils then won each of the next five matches, as Darren Adams (106), Garrett Tusler (113), Tucker Stangel (120), Spencer Adams (126), and Averee Abben (132) all won, to give Osage 28-9 lead. 

After a 3-0 win by Emmetsburg 138-pounder Ryan Brennan over Max Gast, Green Devils' sophomore Nicholas Fox beat Sean Brennan, 9-6, at 145 pounds. 

Emmetsburg got back to back wins at 152 and 160, but Osage's Colin Muller and Spencer Mooberry closed it out with a pair of ultra-fast pins at 170 and 182 pounds. Muller pinned Ben Saxton in 25 seconds, while Mooberry pinned Tyler Stokes at 0:42. 

Class 2A Sectional Wrestling Tournament - 02-06-21 -30 - 1.JPG

Osage's Spencer Mooberry wrestles against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Erick Perez in the 182 class semifinals at the Class 2A Secitionals in Clear Lake on Saturday.

"It was a good day," Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. "It's our third year in a row, and our kids are excited. They're pumped. Pumped to get there as a team, and take everybody."

Before their trip to the state duals, the Green Devils will wrestle at the Class 2A, District 4 tournament in Humboldt on Saturday, where 11 Osage wrestlers will battle for a spot at the state tournament. 

The state duals tournament is scheduled for Feb. 17. 

Class 2A Wrestling Sectionals Tucker Stangel - 113

Osage's Tucker Stangel wrestles against Southeast Valley's Caelan Oakes in the 113 class finals at the Class 2A Sectionals in Clear Lake on Saturday.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

