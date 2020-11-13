Osage wrestlers Mooberry and Abben sign National Letters of Intent

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is a lot of room to grow,” Mooberry said. “You get a lot more time to work and work out. You get individual lessons, and you get to learn from some of the best wrestlers on the planet. That coaching staff down there is crazy good, and you can absorb some more knowledge. It’s going to be a great opportunity to see where I can get to. A bigger town will be kind of cool, too. I won’t have to go to Mason City to go out to eat.”

While Mooberry is a fan of the big city, Abben went a different route with Upper Iowa, located in the small town of Fayette. Abben will be wrestling for Peacocks' head coach Heath Grimm, an Osage alum. He will also be competing alongside a few of his wrestling friends in former teammate Zach Williams and Clear Lake alum Eric Faught.

“I feel extremely well about it,” Abben said. “There are a lot of great practice partners over there in the room, and I love the environment. It’s a small-town college, and there are lots of outdoor things to do.”

But before Abben and Mooberry go on to college, they have one last year together as Green Devils teammates, and they are excited to defend their Class 2A title, if COVID-19 permits Iowa’s high school athletes to get through a full season.