On Sept. 15, the Amazing Chemistry Show came to Osage. The star was Josh Denhart, a former high school science teacher at Valley in Des Moines. He is also a children's pastor.

Denhart performed his show at the school during the day and at the Cedar River Complex that night.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0