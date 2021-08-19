Osage Women's Connection to host supper

On Sept. 7, Osage Women's Connection has a fun evening planned for women, "Knitting Life Together.”

The program and supper begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Osage VFW.

Special feature will be Carol Anderson of Carpenter. Carol will share about her love for knitting. She is an avid knitter, creates her own unique knitting patterns and markets them through her home business, "At the Farm on Deer Creek – Cottage Creations."

Inspirational Speaker will be Karen Taucher from St. Paul, Minn. Hear how a professionally successful but love-starved woman experienced the ultimate extreme makeover through a caring friend.

Food and Beverage will be served by BecMar Diner.

For reservations, contact Leilani at 641-736-4127 or Cathy at 641-732-4441 by Friday, Sept. 3.

