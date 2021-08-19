 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage Women's Connection to host supper
0 comments

Osage Women's Connection to host supper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 7, Osage Women's Connection has a fun evening planned for women, "Knitting Life Together.”

The program and supper begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Osage VFW.

Special feature will be Carol Anderson of Carpenter. Carol will share about her love for knitting. She is an avid knitter, creates her own unique knitting patterns and markets them through her home business, "At the Farm on Deer Creek – Cottage Creations."

Inspirational Speaker will be Karen Taucher from St. Paul, Minn. Hear how a professionally successful but love-starved woman experienced the ultimate extreme makeover through a caring friend.

Food and Beverage will be served by BecMar Diner.

For reservations, contact Leilani at 641-736-4127 or Cathy at 641-732-4441 by Friday, Sept. 3.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News