Osage Women's Connection to host guest night

"You Rock!"

That's the theme of the Osage Women's Connection annual guest night for men and women, set for Nov. 2 at the Osage VFW.

Rock along or sway to the special beat of Raymond Berg's "Rock ‘n' Roll Review." Berg is an actor, model, guitarist, song writer and singer.

Along with sharing the history of rock ‘n' roll, Berg will perform and entertain with a medley of rock songs from the 1950s and 1960s. According to a news release, he has played with a band group called the Underbeats and has been inducted into the Minnesota Rock Music Hall of Fame.

Berg will share an inspirational message, taking us back to the 1960s and 1970s when his life was focused on "self" and for the quest for freedom and adventure.

The program and supper will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Osage VFW. S & S Locker will be catering the meal.

For reservations, contact Leilani at 641-736-4027 or Cathy at 641-732-4441 by Friday, Oct. 29.

Organizers ask that reservations are honored.

