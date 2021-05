The Osage Women's Connection will hold their monthly program at 6:15 p.m. on June 1 at the Osage VFW.

A Special Mini Music Concert will be provided by Erica Bauserman Koster and inspirational speaker Dolly Snitselaar, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will share "Life is Full of Detours," about how the challenge is how we handle challenges.

Food and beverage will be catered by BecMar Diner.

For reservations, call Leilani at 641-736-4027 or Cathy at 641-732-4441 by May 28.

