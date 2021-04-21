Osage Women's Connection to hold monthly program

Master gardener Deb Wolf will be featured at the the monthly Osage Women's Connection. Wolf's presentation is called:"Would You Like Fries With That?"

According to a release sent by the organization, the monthly program will take place at 6:15 p.m. on May 4 at the Osage VFW.

Wolf will share great garden tips, according to the release.

Inspirational speaker Joyce Poggensee will also share from menus to crucial life choices, and help us find contentment in the decisions we make in life.

Food and beverage will be served by BecMar Diner.

For Reservations, please call Leilani at 641-736-4027 or Cathy at 641-732-4441, by Friday, April 30.

