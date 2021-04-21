 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage Women's Connection to hold monthly program
0 comments

Osage Women's Connection to hold monthly program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Master gardener Deb Wolf will be featured at the the monthly Osage Women's Connection. Wolf's presentation is called:"Would You Like Fries With That?"

According to a release sent by the organization, the monthly program will take place at 6:15 p.m. on May 4 at the Osage VFW. 

Wolf will share great garden tips, according to the release.

Inspirational speaker Joyce Poggensee will also share from menus to crucial life choices, and help us find contentment in the decisions we make in life.

Food and beverage will be served by BecMar Diner.

For Reservations, please call Leilani at 641-736-4027 or Cathy at 641-732-4441, by Friday, April 30.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage fights the war on salt
Community

Osage fights the war on salt

  • Updated

Like many scholastic professions, the name for those who work in a school’s kitchen has changed over the years. Lunch ladies are now called nu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News