Osage Women's Connection to hold holiday celebration

Osage Women’s Connection invites the community to start the Christmas season off with a fun holiday celebration.

The organization is planning an enjoyable evening out for women full of peace, hope and joy.

According to a press release, the program and supper begin at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Osage VFW. There will be special Christmas music and a Christmas sing-along provided by Char and Belinda and Mark.

Debra Lord from Indianola will be the speaker for the evening and she will share "True Confessions of a Former Good Girl." Through her life story, Lord will explain how she discovered the truth about ultimate goodness through the ups and down of life and how she found peace and hope in difficult circumstances.

Food and beverage will be catered by Piggyback Smoke Shack. Reservations are required. Call Leilani at 641-736-4027 or Cathy at 641-732-4441 by Friday, Dec. 3 to reserve a spot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0