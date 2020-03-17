Osage: Winter sports wrap-up

At halftime, North Linn led the Green Devils, 38-18. In the third quarter, Osage came out a bit stronger, with 15 points, but North Linn answered with 17. In the fourth quarter, North Linn outscored the Green Devils, 11-9, to win the first state title in program history.

“Obviously, it’s heartbreaking and it sucks,” Osage junior Dani Johnson said of the loss. “We’re so proud of ourselves. I’m so happy that I got to go through this with my whole team. I love every single one of them. Our shots just didn’t fall. North Linn played amazing. They were on fire, and all credit goes to them.”

For an Osage squad that won its final 10 games coming into the state final, and finally qualified for state after three straight seasons of losing in the regional finals, the loss was a disappointing end to a fun season.

Erickson gave credit to North Linn for its fast-paced offense, and was happy his players at least got to experience of playing on the big stage.