Osage: Winter sports wrap-up

To say Osage athletics had a stellar winter sports season would be a bit of an understatement.
With the Green Devils wrestling team winning their first state title since 1981 and placing fifth in the state dual tournament a week before, Osage wrestling was on top of the world.
And After three straight seasons of losing in the regional finals, the Osage girls basketball team earned a spot in the state tournament and did what many people thought wasn't possible – make it to the Class 2A championship game.
The boys basketball team also had success this season, finishing 20-3, but losing an overtime heart-breaker to Forest City in the Class 2A, Substate 3 semifinals.
Here's a wrap-up of Osage's winter sports teams:
WRESTLING
The last day of the Iowa state wrestling championships was a day full of mixed emotions for the Osage wrestling team. Two Green Devils wrestled for state championships, and both walked away in defeat.
But easing that pain was the Green Devils earning enough points to win the team state title, with their 85 total points placing them atop the Class 2A standings.
The win was the Green Devils’ first team title since 1981, and fourth in team history.
Osage head coach Brent Jennings was pleased with the team’s achievement, but the two losses still left him disappointed. Junior Spencer Mooberry was the final Osage wrestler of the day, and lost by an 8-4 decision to Jax Flynn of Solon. After six Osage wrestlers qualified for state, the Green Devils walked away with no individual state champions.
Even without an individual title, the Green Devils walked away with plenty to be proud of, with the program's first team championship in nearly 40 years.
Osage freshman Nick Fox (120 pounds) lost his state final match in an 8-4 decision to Bondurant-Farrar senior Colby Lillegard. Fox became the first Osage wrestler of the day to lose in the finals.
Osage junior Spencer Mooberry lost to Solon’s Jax Flynn in the Class 2A 170-pound finals by an 8-4 score.
Osage junior Joe Sullivan finished third in the Class 2A 126 pound standings, thanks to a 3-0 win over Brock Beck of Grinnell in the consolation finals.
Osage senior Zach Williams earned a fifth place finish with a 4-2 decision over West Delaware junior Cael Meyer.
Osage junior Averee Abben finished fifth at 132 pounds, after beating senior Blake Abrahamson by fall at 1:13.
Osage places fifth in the Class 2A state dual meet
The Osage wrestling team placed fifth at the Iowa High School State Dual Tournament in Class 2A at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
In their first match in the quarterfinals against Assumption, the Green Devils were defeated 40-26.
During the consolation semifinal round, the Green Devils defeated Humboldt 52-18 to move onto the fifth-place match.
In their third and final match of the day, Osage defeated Winterset 42-33 to claim the fifth place in Class 2A.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Despite losing 66-42 to North Linn in the Class 2A girls state basketball tournament, the Green Devils held their heads high.
The student-athletes were proud that although they fell one step short of their first title, the team came to play and did what many didn't think could be done. The Green Devils played for a state championship.
All season long, Osage relied on its defense to boost the team to victory. In the 2019-2020 season, the Green Devils scored 752 more points than their opponents, the eighth-best mark in the state. Osage’s 852 total points allowed was the 31st-best total in Iowa.
But in the team’s first state championship game appearance since 1992, the Osage defense looked helpless against North Linn in a 66-42 loss.
At halftime, North Linn led the Green Devils, 38-18. In the third quarter, Osage came out a bit stronger, with 15 points, but North Linn answered with 17. In the fourth quarter, North Linn outscored the Green Devils, 11-9, to win the first state title in program history.
“Obviously, it’s heartbreaking and it sucks,” Osage junior Dani Johnson said of the loss. “We’re so proud of ourselves. I’m so happy that I got to go through this with my whole team. I love every single one of them. Our shots just didn’t fall. North Linn played amazing. They were on fire, and all credit goes to them.”
For an Osage squad that won its final 10 games coming into the state final, and finally qualified for state after three straight seasons of losing in the regional finals, the loss was a disappointing end to a fun season.
Erickson gave credit to North Linn for its fast-paced offense, and was happy his players at least got to experience of playing on the big stage.
“I’m not sure a lot of people would’ve picked us to be here in the state final,” Osage head coach Chad Erickson said. “We just told our kids that. It was because they believed, and set goals. They worked their tails off to get down here, and they deserve every ounce of this state tournament that they got to experience.”
The Green Devils will lose four players to graduation: Melanie Bye, Mia Knudsen, Libby Schwamman and Brandau. For those players, the championship journey has come to an end.
For the returners, the loss in the title game will be used as fuel when next season rolls around.
“It’s going to be motivation, and we start tomorrow,” Johnson said. “We’re hungry, and we’re ready for next year.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
It was a bittersweet season for the Osage boys basketball team after compiling a 20-2 record and heading into the Class 2A, Substate 3 semifinals against Forest City.
But the game didn't end the way the Green Devils had envisioned.
It was chaos. Mayhem. Utter devastation.
An absolute joy for Forest City, while Osage left the floor stunned, disappointed and in shock.
Those in the stands at Clear Lake High School will remember the game between Osage and Forest City for a long time. In a stunning upset overtime-victory, the Indians pulled off a 51-50 win over the Green Devils to advance to the Class 2A, Substate 3 finals.
The game was as tight as could be almost all the way through. At halftime, Forest City held a 23-17 lead, only to watch that lead slip away early in the fourth quarter. Going into the final frame, Forest City's advantage had narrowed to one point, 30-29.
With seven minutes left in the fourth, Osage sophomore Nathan Havel scored a basket to give the Green Devils their first lead since the first quarter. Soon after, senior Jonah Bluhm nailed a 3-pointer that put Osage up by four points. The teams traded leads throughout the fourth and went into overtime deadlocked at 45.
In overtime, the Green Devils took a 50-48 lead, only to see Forest City sophomore Carter Bruckhoff get the pass in the corner from junior Noah Miller, and nail a 3-pointer with seven seconds left that sent the Forest City crowd into hysterics. After a desperation shot by Osage failed to go in, the Forest City players swarmed and celebrated on the court.
On defense, much of Forest City's plan revolved around stopping Osage senior Jonah Bluhm. Bluhm came into the game averaging 20.3 points per game and was shooting over 50 percent from the field. In the semifinal game, Bluhm scored just 13 points.
Osage ended its season with 20-3 record.