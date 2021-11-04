Osage welcomes Great Holiday Giveaway

The Great Holiday Giveaway, sponsored by CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank and Home Trust and Savings Bank, lasts this year until Dec. 4.

Shop at Osage Chamber of Commerce stores for a chance to win $50 in Osage Chamber bucks.

To enter, make a qualifying purchase during the promotion at any participating Chamber member business. Fill out entry forms at the business completely and legibly and wait until Dec. 8, when 30 lucky winners will each win $50 in Osage Chamber bucks.

Participating businesses include: Aletheia, Debbie's Quilt Shop and Gifts, Dungey's Furniture, Emerson's On Main, Gifts Galore, Larson's Hardware Hank and Rental, Main Street Blossoms, Maxine's On Main, Osage Floral and Gifts, Rule 32, Sculpture Hair and Fashion, Shop on State, and Tried and True Boutique.

Participants must register during these events or any time before Dec. 4.

