Osage volleyball remains perfect with wins in DNH Tournament

The Osage volleyball team improved to 12-0 with straight-set victories over Sumner-Fredericksburg and Charles City on Saturday in the Dike-New Hartford Tournament.

The Green Knights had an opportunity to extend their perfect season with a win over Denver in the final match of the tournament. The game was not completed in time to be included.

Against Sumner-Fredericksburg, Osage won 21-17 and 21-7, while against Charles City, the Green Knights won 21-9 and 21-16.

No stats were available for either game.

The Green Devils are back in action on Tuesday at West Fork.

Green Devils dominate Nashua-Plainfield

The Class 3A No. 2 Osage volleyball team remained undefeated with a victory over Nashua-Plainfield in three straight sets on Tuesday night. The Green Devils still haven't lost a single set this season.

Osage won the first match 25-13, the second match 25-14 and the third match 25-9. No additional stats were available for Osage. The Green Devils are now 10-0 this season.

Osage sweeps through own tournament