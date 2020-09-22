 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage volleyball remains perfect with wins in DNH Tournament
0 comments

Osage volleyball remains perfect with wins in DNH Tournament

{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage volleyball team improved to 12-0 with straight-set victories over Sumner-Fredericksburg and Charles City on Saturday in the Dike-New Hartford Tournament.

The Green Knights had an opportunity to extend their perfect season with a win over Denver in the final match of the tournament. The game was not completed in time to be included.

Against Sumner-Fredericksburg, Osage won 21-17 and 21-7, while against Charles City, the Green Knights won 21-9 and 21-16. 

No stats were available for either game.

The Green Devils are back in action on Tuesday at West Fork.

Green Devils dominate Nashua-Plainfield

The Class 3A No. 2 Osage volleyball team remained undefeated with a victory over Nashua-Plainfield in three straight sets on Tuesday night. The Green Devils still haven't lost a single set this season.

Osage won the first match 25-13, the second match 25-14 and the third match 25-9. No additional stats were available for Osage. The Green Devils are now 10-0 this season.

Osage sweeps through own tournament

The Osage volleyball team swept five consecutive matches in the Osage Tournament on Saturday, as the team improved its perfect record to 9-0 on the season. The Green Devils have still not lost a set this year. 

In the championship match, the Green Devils beat Dike-New Hartford by scores of 25-22, and 25-17. Dani Johnson finished the day with 43 total kills, while Jaden Francis finished with 59 digs.  Ellie Bobinet had a total of 114 assists. 

"Today was a real test of where we are at as a team," head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "Our home tournament is always tough, and this year was no exception. As coaches, we were especially proud of the way the girls played at a high level all day long."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Senior Activity Center dance, February 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News