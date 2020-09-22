Osage volleyball remains perfect with wins in DNH Tournament

The Osage volleyball team improved to 12-0 with straight-set victories over Sumner-Fredericksburg and Charles City on Saturday in the Dike-New Hartford Tournament.
The Green Knights had an opportunity to extend their perfect season with a win over Denver in the final match of the tournament. The game was not completed in time to be included.
Against Sumner-Fredericksburg, Osage won 21-17 and 21-7, while against Charles City, the Green Knights won 21-9 and 21-16.
No stats were available for either game.
The Green Devils are back in action on Tuesday at West Fork.
Green Devils dominate Nashua-Plainfield
The Class 3A No. 2 Osage volleyball team remained undefeated with a victory over Nashua-Plainfield in three straight sets on Tuesday night. The Green Devils still haven't lost a single set this season.
Osage won the first match 25-13, the second match 25-14 and the third match 25-9. No additional stats were available for Osage. The Green Devils are now 10-0 this season.
Osage sweeps through own tournament
The Osage volleyball team swept five consecutive matches in the Osage Tournament on Saturday, as the team improved its perfect record to 9-0 on the season. The Green Devils have still not lost a set this year.
In the championship match, the Green Devils beat Dike-New Hartford by scores of 25-22, and 25-17. Dani Johnson finished the day with 43 total kills, while Jaden Francis finished with 59 digs. Ellie Bobinet had a total of 114 assists.
"Today was a real test of where we are at as a team," head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "Our home tournament is always tough, and this year was no exception. As coaches, we were especially proud of the way the girls played at a high level all day long."
