Osage volleyball dominates Newman Catholic in season opener.

"We're kind of preparing for the state championship. That's obviously our focus," Johnson said.

The three picked up exactly where they left off from a season ago on Thursday night. Johnson had 12 kills, Kisley had 7 and Bobinet had 33 assists. Although those three performed well, so too did the rest of the Osage starters.

Junior Kaebre Sullivan had 6 kills and junior Meredith Street had 5. Sophomore Jaden Francis had 10 digs as well. It isn't lost among Tabbert that he returns all of his players from a successful team.

"It's great for team chemistry, because a lot of things don't change from last year," Tabbert said. "They know where they need to be and they trust each other, because they've been through an entire year already."

For Newman Catholic, the Knights are still searching for their identity on the court. Head coach Kristen Breckenridge says it took a while for her girls to get rolling.

"We are a competitive team, but we always have to get those butterflies and jitters out and this is an opportunity for us to do that," Breckenridge said.

While it wasn't the night her team was hoping for, Breckenridge says it's good for them to play a program like Osage.