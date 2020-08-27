Osage volleyball dominates Newman Catholic in season opener.

The Osage volleyball team will be a tough out for any team in Class 3A this fall. The Green Devils showed exactly why in their three-set victory over Newman Catholic at home on Thursday night.
Led by three record-breaking standout seniors, the Class 3A No. 2 Green Devils made quick work of the Knights. The scores of the sets were 25-6, 25-8 and 25-9. For head coach Bryan Tabbert, this is hopefully a sign of things to come.
"Obviously a great way to start the season with a three-set win like that," Tabbert said. "The girls stayed aggressive out there and they really kept pushing it."
Osage returns all seven players who made starts a season ago, including seniors Danielle Johnson, Ellie Bobinet and Paige Kisley, who racked up many accolades during 2019.
Johnson and Kisley were dominant hitters last season, compiling 882 kills between the two. Bobinet was the set-up player for her team. Her 1,189 assists led Class 2A a season ago.
"Ellie is a great setter and led the class in assists," Tabbert said. "Of course, it's easy to rack up the assists when you've got Dani and Paige out there just putting the ball away every time. They're very powerful hitters."
The Green Devils finished their 2019 campaign in the state semifinals with a three-set loss to Western Christian, something that isn't lost among the three seniors.
"We're kind of preparing for the state championship. That's obviously our focus," Johnson said.
The three picked up exactly where they left off from a season ago on Thursday night. Johnson had 12 kills, Kisley had 7 and Bobinet had 33 assists. Although those three performed well, so too did the rest of the Osage starters.
Junior Kaebre Sullivan had 6 kills and junior Meredith Street had 5. Sophomore Jaden Francis had 10 digs as well. It isn't lost among Tabbert that he returns all of his players from a successful team.
"It's great for team chemistry, because a lot of things don't change from last year," Tabbert said. "They know where they need to be and they trust each other, because they've been through an entire year already."
For Newman Catholic, the Knights are still searching for their identity on the court. Head coach Kristen Breckenridge says it took a while for her girls to get rolling.
"We are a competitive team, but we always have to get those butterflies and jitters out and this is an opportunity for us to do that," Breckenridge said.
While it wasn't the night her team was hoping for, Breckenridge says it's good for them to play a program like Osage.
"To play a good team and play a team that we want to strive to be and play up to, in order for us to do that, we have to play teams like this and see where we stand," Breckenridge said. "Watching Osage and watching them play against us gives us an opportunity to see where our holes are and fix them."
One thing that Breckenridge was excited about was every set, her team scored more points than the set before. The Knights are looking for the best way to effectively score points this fall.
"We have about three different lineups we're working on right now and I think switching it up, trying to see which girls are work together in different positions is making a difference and you can see that in those three games in the scores depending on who we had in," Breckenridge said.
After such a dominant season opener, Osage is hopeful to compete for a state title. The Green Devils move to 1-0 this season and the Knights fall to 0-1.
