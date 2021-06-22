Osage trying to keep CRC a jewel

At the Osage City Council meeting on June 21, Cedar River Complex aquatic center manager Mark Miller gave a presentation and a tour of the facilities.
“Not many places in the State of Iowa have this,” Osage Mayor Steve Cooper said of the CRC. “We’re very fortunate to have staff that is carrying on the tradition of making this place like no other.”
Gayle Nelson is director of the CRC, which is now 11 years old.
“Our equipment is aging,” Nelson said of ellipticals, bikes, treadmills and other machines. “They’ve run really well for 11 years, all that wear and tear on them. Props for our staff for being creative and getting some extra income when memberships are down.”
During COVID-19, CRC employees painted the entire facility.
“The facility is beautiful,” Miller said, describing it as a luxury destination. “I love it. It brings people over from different communities. The other day I saw people from Clear Lake, Mason City, Nashua, Riceville and Charles City.
“I call it the gem of North Iowa. If you compare it to other facilities – to just find a diving board, a lazy river and zero depth indoors, [I think] you’d have to drive to Ames.”
Miller said the pool is without a doubt one reason Mitchell County is always in the top five in regard to state health. A few years ago, the county was ranked number one.
“It’s the direct result of having a building like this,” Miller said.
Since Miller started his job, his philosophy has been to not just maintain the facilities, but to search for ways to improve them.
Miller said the CRC is one of the few indoor pools that has begun using UV lamps as a tool to sanitize the water. It is low maintenance, but the bulbs are expensive.
Cooper said utilities are the CRC’s biggest expense.
“When the pool is in operation, we’re on demand rate with utilities," Cooper said. "And once we hit demand rate, we’re on that for a whole year. They’re doing everything they can to make this as efficient as they can.
“How many communities of 3,500 have facilities like this, and have dedicated staff who will do their best to operate a facility like this? In my opinion, it’s still state-of-the-art, but it costs money to operate this.”
Cooper said that when the CRC became a reality, they were told to keep membership rates as low as possible.
“If you check with YMCAs in this area, we’re way lower,” he said. “So, we are able to stay in the black, but they don’t make a lot of money. They basically are breaking even every year. My hat is off to Gayle Nelson and her staff for being able to do that.”
“Whatever we give them, they’re very frugal,” council member Ross Grafft said. “They make a dollar go a long way.”
The old outdoor pool in Osage operated for three months of the year. The indoor pool is basically in operation every day. Even when it is not open on holidays, there are still pumps running and water circulating, Cooper said.
“When we built this building, we asked the architects to make sure we had state-of-the-art equipment,” Cooper said. “We want this to be something that would last for a long time. The building is 11 years old, and we’re starting to see things wear out.”
Miller said pool water is extremely corrosive.
“The [company] has told them that 10 to 15 years is what you can expect to get out of the pool equipment,” Miller said. “A lot of the electronics operating the entire facility, including the pool, is already obsolete.”
Operators use Band-Aid fixes to repair much of the equipment, according to Miller, and they have been told they cannot get parts.
In other business:
• Mitchell County supervisor Jim Wherry was present to discuss a constituent’s concerns about crop dusters spraying pesticides too close to residential areas such as Sunshine Avenue and Sunshine Court. Part of the areas affected are within city limits.
Council member Judy Voaklander said she has had problems with planes spraying pesticides while flying too low.
“I’ve gone out there in the past and said, ‘You guys are coming through town lower than the water tower,’” said Jerry Dunlay, director of public works.
“It’s one thing if farmers’ crops are yearly,” Wherry said. “But some people will have a pine tree or their Grandpa’s rosebush. It takes 20 years to grow, and if it gets wiped out, that’s a little different situation.”
“If they have something that is killed by the spraying,” council member Darla Olson said, “and they believe it’s drift or other, they can call the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Pesticide Bureau and report that, and they’ll send an investigator.”
