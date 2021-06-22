Osage trying to keep CRC a jewel

“It’s the direct result of having a building like this,” Miller said.

Since Miller started his job, his philosophy has been to not just maintain the facilities, but to search for ways to improve them.

Miller said the CRC is one of the few indoor pools that has begun using UV lamps as a tool to sanitize the water. It is low maintenance, but the bulbs are expensive.

Cooper said utilities are the CRC’s biggest expense.

“When the pool is in operation, we’re on demand rate with utilities," Cooper said. "And once we hit demand rate, we’re on that for a whole year. They’re doing everything they can to make this as efficient as they can.

“How many communities of 3,500 have facilities like this, and have dedicated staff who will do their best to operate a facility like this? In my opinion, it’s still state-of-the-art, but it costs money to operate this.”

Cooper said that when the CRC became a reality, they were told to keep membership rates as low as possible.