Osage to return to five days a week

It is only a matter of time.
Osage will be returning to what is essentially a five-day school week. However, the district will do what it can to smooth the transition by employing professional development days and parent-teacher conferences as substitutes for the current Wednesdays off.
In an odd twist, a delay in the change might also depend on the wrestling team qualifying for the state meet.
Later this week, most likely on Thursday (Feb. 11) at 5:30 p.m., the Osage Community School Board will meet in a special session to approve the new calendar.
The next regular meeting will be held next Monday (Feb. 15).
“We probably won’t wait until next Monday, just because parents need to know what they’re doing next week,” superintendent Barb Schwamman said.
Schwamman previously indicated she was opposed to this order from above, but her hands are tied.
After Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed off on a mandate passed by the Legislature, schools are now required to offer a five-day school week. Many argue that whether right or wrong, this is an overreach of executive power, and the government should not interfere with local control.
Many just argue that the change is wrong.
Schwamman does not understand the need to change something that has worked for Osage. As well, because of this move, there will be no mid-week deep cleaning on Wednesdays.
Osage will continue requiring students to wear masks.
Two weeks ago, Schwamman indicated the school would conduct a survey of parents. The district would then analyze the data. If there were enough people requesting five days a week, that might change the decision, but at that time there was no exact benchmark figure set.
As well, Schwamman mentioned then that the five-day week must be offered as an option. Yet the boundaries of that option were not clear.
The results of the survey were definitely clear – 56.6 percent of parents wanted to continue the current model, while 42.5 percent wanted to return to five days a week.
The first COVID-19 mass vaccination for the Osage staff will be Friday, and this also might change the equation.
“Some families shared with us that they voted for the four-day week because they really felt the teachers needed that time, and they all understand the teachers have plenty on their plates,” Schwamman said. “At the same time, though they voted for four days, they preferred five days.
“Others that voted for the five days didn’t have anything against the four days, and thought the school did it well.”
Most votes came from families with students at Lincoln Elementary.
“People were very supportive of what we were doing during the pandemic,” Schwamman said. “People have to remember the ‘why.’ The state allowed us to come up with creative models to mitigate the spread of the virus. We did this thinking we’d be all online by November or December. Perspective is important when you look at the current survey.
“We’re blending both models. We looked at our survey data, that a majority of the people preferred four days, but we also have to be back five days a week.”
In addition, according to a newsletter from last Friday, the Board will request certain Wednesdays as full-day professional learning, as Osage schools were the recent recipients of a computer science grant. It is a balancing act between Reynold’s expectations and the need to complete work for the grant by June of 2021.
The five-day model is intended to start next week for all schools (Feb. 15), but a Friday parent-teacher conference will allow Osage to ease into the new requirement.
As well, students have another reason to root for the Green Devils, as there would most likely be no school if the wrestlers make it to the state meet in Des Moines. Schwamman is hoping and tentatively scheduling that day as a replacement for the four-day model.
Both of these events would allow the district to meet the requirements of the law, and delay the change until the week of Feb. 23.
