Osage to return to five days a week

Schwamman does not understand the need to change something that has worked for Osage. As well, because of this move, there will be no mid-week deep cleaning on Wednesdays.

Osage will continue requiring students to wear masks.

Two weeks ago, Schwamman indicated the school would conduct a survey of parents. The district would then analyze the data. If there were enough people requesting five days a week, that might change the decision, but at that time there was no exact benchmark figure set.

As well, Schwamman mentioned then that the five-day week must be offered as an option. Yet the boundaries of that option were not clear.

The results of the survey were definitely clear – 56.6 percent of parents wanted to continue the current model, while 42.5 percent wanted to return to five days a week.

The first COVID-19 mass vaccination for the Osage staff will be Friday, and this also might change the equation.

“Some families shared with us that they voted for the four-day week because they really felt the teachers needed that time, and they all understand the teachers have plenty on their plates,” Schwamman said. “At the same time, though they voted for four days, they preferred five days.