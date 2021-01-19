Osage to offer letters to esports athletes

The Green Devils have officially entered the virtual arena.

Last week, Osage Community High School gave the go-ahead to offer letters to esports athletes. As well as the requirement to participate in enough events to meet a certain threshold, students must follow a code of conduct.

The move was a logical step for a sport for which colleges offer full athletic scholarships.

Other activities offering letters include trap shooting, band and choir.

“This is just like all of our other sports,” said Osage Schools Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “As far as funding, the tech department and the activities department will work together on any potential entry fees or conflicts that arise during the season.”

The school will continue to work on the cost of replacement of necessary equipment as the program continues to grow.

Events that involve travel and lodging may require fundraising efforts and student costs.

“When they went to Indianapolis, they were able to get State Farm [Insurance] to help us pay for hotels, because that was a tournament run by them and our local State Farm agent, Craig Eisenman,” Schwamman said.

As Osage esports moves from club status to official status, the sanctioning body would come from the Iowa High School Esports Association. Head coach Chris Kyhl is also treasurer of the IHSEA.

