Osage to improve its curb appeal

Osage recently took another step forward in improving the town’s curb appeal. It could create more housing at the same time.

Where there was once a trailer court at 319 South 1st Street, there will be new construction.

“It was an eyesore, you might say,” director of Osage's public works Jerry Dunlay said. “We were working for years, thinking ‘how can we clean that up?’”

The solution presented itself when a developer bought the property.

“He’s going to demo everything and then build two four-plexes,” Dunlay said.

The city therefore re-zoned the property to an R-3 General Residential, according to Dunlay, who began working on the zoning in December 2020. The previous residents of the trailers have been relocated to apartments.

“I didn’t hear of any hardship for anybody [moving],” Dunlay said. “Ryan Kittlesen of Red Can owned it. Now, with this contract for our waste disposal [between Red Can and Osage], I think he’s slowly getting out of the rental business because of the time involved.”

Dunlay indicated the developer was Tim Schulz of Saint Ansgar, who will take possession March 1.