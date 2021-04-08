Osage to honor crime victims

Crisis Intervention Service is coordinating events throughout the area in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 18–24, to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and to introduce the community to the important resources and services available.

The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors, and community members. According to the most recent National Crime Victimization Survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1.2 million people were victims of violent crime in 2019, a significant decrease from the year before.

According to the press release, now is the time to redouble efforts so that victimization continues to decline and fewer and fewer people become victims of crime.

Crisis Intervention Service will commemorate the advancement of victims’ rights and highlight issues surrounding victimization by distributing bags filled with local resource information and fun activities through the counseling office at the Osage Community School District high school and middle school.

For additional information about this year’s NCVRW and how to assist victims in your community, please contact Crisis Intervention Service at 855-424-9133, visit Crisis Intervention Service’s website at www.cishelps.org or the Office for Victims of Crime website at www.ovc.ojp.gov.

