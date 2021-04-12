Osage to hold softball camp

The Osage softball spring youth camp will take place on Saturday, April 25. Forms must be signed and returned to Ryan Huffman at the Osage Middle School.

According to a release, the camp will be conducted by the high school coaching staff and student athletes at the high school softball diamond. If there is rain or cold weather, the camp will be held at the Osage Middle School.

Students from fourth through seventh grade may register. Fourth and fifth grade will practice from 4-5:30 p.m., while sixth and seventh grade will practice from 6-7:30 p.m.

According to the form, participants will gain experience with batting, pitching, throwing, fielding and base running.

Fee is $20. Make check payable to Osage Softball.

For the registration form or updates, please check the Osage Softball Facebook page. Forms are also available at the Osage Schools Facebook page.

By signing the form, participants acknowledge Osage Community Schools, employees and volunteers shall not be held responsible for injury, loss of property, or incident. Participants must attach and inform coaches and instructors of any pertinent medical history.

