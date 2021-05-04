 Skip to main content
Osage to hold Double Steak Cookoff
Osage to hold Double Steak Cookoff

Steak Cookoff Association LOGO

On May 29 of Memorial Day weekend, Mitchell County will hold its Double Steak Cookoff in Osage.

The event will be held at Limestone Brewers, 518 Main St., in Osage. Entry fees are steak A only $150, steak A and B $300, and pizza $25. As far as team spaces, steak trailers are welcome.

Each steak payout is first place $1,000, second place $500, third place $300, fourth place $200, fifth place $150, and sixth through tenth place $50. Pizza payout is first place $200, second place $100, and third place $50.

Event timeline is as follows: cooks' meeting, steak selection A, 10 a.m.; steak selection B, 11 a.m.; judges meeting, noon; pizza turn-in, 1-1:15 p.m.; steak A turn-in, 2-2:30 steak A turn-in; steak B turn-in, 3:30-4; awards, 5 p.m.

Promoter is Jason Wagner, who can be reached at (641) 512-0619 or Jasonpro0619@gmail.com. The SCA representatives are Jim and Leona Sallee, who can be contacted at (641) 425-2721.

Those interested may sign up at steakcookoffs.com.

