 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Osage to hold blood drive

  • 0

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives across the state, and urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood in 2022.

Blood drive pix

LifeServe is seeking blood donors for the new year.

One blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers, according to the press release.

Citizens are encouraged to make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive. Appointments are required.

The Osage Community Blood Drive will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 833 Ash Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in its regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CREP seeking conservation partners

CREP seeking conservation partners

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is leveraging its authorities under the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) to bring in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News