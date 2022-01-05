Osage to hold blood drive

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives across the state, and urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood in 2022.

One blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers, according to the press release.

Citizens are encouraged to make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive. Appointments are required.

The Osage Community Blood Drive will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 833 Ash Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in its regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

