Osage Test Iowa Site discontinued

According to Mitchell County Public Health, a decision has been made to discontinue the .

“This was a tough decision as we know this has been a great service for Mitchell County residents,” Mitchell County Public Health officials said in a release said. “With more testing options arising in our area we found that it was the right decision as we need to prioritize and focus on vaccinating our residents in Mitchell County. Thank you for your support during this difficult time.”

The last day of testing will be Monday (Feb. 8). Since July of 2020, Mitchell County Public Health has performed over 8,000 tests at its Test Iowa location in Osage.

Public Health suggests exploring other options if someone needs to get tested, such as contacting a local healthcare provider, or finding other Test Iowa locations at www.testioiwa.com.

The Press News is working to obtain more information for this story.

