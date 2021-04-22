Osage teams up with Harvard on coding collaboration

“I got stuck on how to do it because it started glitching,” Shane said. “But then I finally figured it out.”

Johanns’ dog Oscar takes the user on a tour of the family farm, when he is not getting distracted by a squirrel.

“I got stuck on color sensing,” Johanns said. Color size sometimes reads as a whole number when it is actually a decimal. It took both Ham and Johanns to solve the problem.

The goal of the Harvard Pilot Program was not individualism, but friendship, perseverance and reflection. This was true not only of students, but of these six teachers across the country.

Unlike their more experienced instructors, it is difficult for students to tell the difference between criticism and input from others meant to improve a project. They are often more critical of their own work. Once, when Ham asked her class if they were skilled enough to make a good program, six children said they were not.

After reflection, thinking about their projects critically, these students realized they did not need to change anything. It had only been a matter of perception.

They were, in fact, good enough.

