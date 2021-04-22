Osage teams up with Harvard on coding collaboration

In December of 2020, Jennifer Ham received an email. At first, she thought it was spam, a form letter. Later, she learned it had only been sent to six instructors across the United States.
The sender? Harvard University.
The recipient? Lincoln Elementary School’s fourth grade class.
Three years ago, Ham began coding with her students. Coding is a computer language used to create such things as websites, software and smartphone apps. Sometimes there was more frustration than joy. It led her to spend much of last summer learning.
“The more I know, the more I can help my students,” Ham said.
Ham’s summer coding lessons were part of a Harvard Facebook group. She caught the university’s attention. When they asked her to apply for the Pilot Program, she did so, but by December it had been forgotten.
The work began in January. The goal was to get unstuck, to ask for help and find collaborative answers to problems that seem insurmountable. Sometimes it was Ham asking the questions.
“Right now, I have a few students who probably know more about coding than I do,” she said.
The collaboration between Harvard and Osage was not a one-way street. For researchers, it was a chance to study learning in a real world environment, and to help a fourth grade teacher and her students – the term they use is symbiosis.
“It’s not every day you get to work with Harvard,” said superintendent Barb Schwamman.
Pilot
Across America, schools from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia and Houston, Texas, worked with Osage. While the Getting Unstuck program was exclusive, Lincoln Elementary School’s participation went a step further.
Of the six teachers, only Ham did an hour-long interview afterward, and her students were the only ones Zooming with grad school teacher and PhD student Paula Haduong throughout the process. At the end, Harvard researchers interviewed Osage children for around 30 minutes.
One reason they might have focused on Ham was because she was the only classroom teacher out of the six. Others were strictly technology coaches.
“I was the only teacher they worked with as closely as they did,” Ham said. “That was huge, because we don’t have 30 minutes to code every day. So we had to rearrange our schedule to make that fit.”
According to a Harvard University article from June of 2020, Haduong is researching K-12 classrooms in an effort to understand creativity:
“A new study from Harvard Graduate School of Education Associate Professor Karen Brennan, and researchers Paulina Haduong and Emily Veno, compiles case studies, interviews, and assessment artifacts from 80 computer science teachers across the K–12 space,” Emily Boudreau writes. “These data shed new light on how teachers tackle this challenge in an emerging subject area.”
The women mentioned were part of the research team working with the fourth graders. All involved in the Pilot Program were students – some at Harvard, some at Osage. Brennan was once so impressed with the fourth graders’ answers that she rearranged her schedule to sit in on a class.
But Osage worked mainly with Haduong.
“She’s really nice,” fourth-grade student Makayla Shane said. Haduong also helped fourth-grade student Lucas Johanns get unstuck on one of his projects.
It made Ham a bit nervous to have five Harvard researchers watch her teach. They knew how to make her think. The six instructors made design journals for each project. If the team liked the page Ham developed, they sent it to the other five.
The line between teacher and student was blurred.
“We’re learning a lot from this in-depth experience with Jennifer and her students,” Haduong said. “From this experience, we hope that Jennifer’s students have opportunities to learn from and with one another, practice problem-solving strategies, and develop their creative capacity. At the end of this pilot phase, we will be broadly disseminating the curriculum within and beyond the U.S.”
Unstuck
This is Ham’s 22nd year teaching at Osage. It is her first year working with Harvard University.
Each Zoom session this spring, Haduong listened as Ham began her lesson, before the researcher was moved by computer to each child, speaking to them from Massachusetts. They coded together.
Again, the point of the program was to get students unstuck.
Inevitably a child hits a wall, a problem they cannot solve without assistance. Becoming unstuck means finding an answer. They set small goals. They ask a friend. Search online. Find a similar code in someone else’s project.
“When you code, you’re going to get stuck,” Ham said. “You’re going to run into a problem you can’t get past.”
Ham gave a battleship as an example. One of her students, Toby Newton, was coding a game. A right-click launched a cannonball, which got smaller as it traveled into the distance. However, it worked too well. The cannonball got too small, and would not register as hitting the target.
“He almost never asks for help,” Ham said of Newton. “He’s very adamant about trying to fix it himself. It was a lofty project for a fourth grader to take on.”
After school, Ham emailed Haduong and asked if she would work with Newton. Two minds – one a Harvard researcher, one a Lincoln Elementary School student – collaborated and found a solution.
For Shane, it was cloning ducks, which she chose because her baby brother loves them. They multiply until they fill the screen.
“I got stuck on how to do it because it started glitching,” Shane said. “But then I finally figured it out.”
Johanns’ dog Oscar takes the user on a tour of the family farm, when he is not getting distracted by a squirrel.
“I got stuck on color sensing,” Johanns said. Color size sometimes reads as a whole number when it is actually a decimal. It took both Ham and Johanns to solve the problem.
The goal of the Harvard Pilot Program was not individualism, but friendship, perseverance and reflection. This was true not only of students, but of these six teachers across the country.
Unlike their more experienced instructors, it is difficult for students to tell the difference between criticism and input from others meant to improve a project. They are often more critical of their own work. Once, when Ham asked her class if they were skilled enough to make a good program, six children said they were not.
After reflection, thinking about their projects critically, these students realized they did not need to change anything. It had only been a matter of perception.
They were, in fact, good enough.
