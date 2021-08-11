Osage teachers prepare for start of school

“I always like to find something new to do,” Lee said. “The excitement of having a new kindergarten class – for most of them it’s the first time they’ve ever been in an art room. It’s super exciting for them. That’s always an entertaining day. Some may think it’d be chaotic, but the kids just jump in and create.”

According to Lee, they have less hesitation than older children to dive in – it seems natural to them, and it must be, because it happens every year without fail.

The process of returning to school begins a week before the first day.

“Once August comes around, it’s time to get back to it,” Lee said.

It is still bittersweet, as summer is over and her 3-year-old Tristan must return to daycare. But as a teacher she has many children, and welcoming new faces is old hat. In turn, at school, the children have many parents.

An extra hurdle this year is again addressing the issue of masks as COVID-19 flares back up.