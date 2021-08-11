Osage teachers prepare for start of school

Every year, it does not seem possible – summer is over and children are off to school.
But first there must be preparation.
For some students it is preparation mixed with denial. For teachers and administrators, it is about doing their jobs. For Lincoln Elementary School art teacher Kate Lee, working with the youngest of children helps with early stage reluctance.
“I’m sure many of them are looking forward to coming back,” Lee said.
The youngest are often the most willing to return, and for Lee, the most willing to paint.
Principal Greg Adams begins his reorientation process with an administrative conference in Des Moines. The only year he missed was 2020. He describes the event as a grounding point.
Adams is not just principal, he is also a four-time Main 2 Main participant. Part of his routine for the first week of school is running a marathon.
“It feels like it’s time to get the school year started,” Adams said, sitting in his office at Lincoln Elementary in Osage.
New teachers will be welcomed on Aug. 17. Many returning instructors have their classrooms in order. They pass through the school during the summer, planting seeds for new students.
The schedule begins to squeeze as school approaches. Part of the fun for Adams is getting organized. When teachers begin returning in large numbers, things begin taking shape. They set their goals in faculty meetings.
“Things get really busy when everyone comes together,” Adams said. “They realize there might be a few more needs for their classroom or for their grade level team to function. We get more requests for supplies and furniture.
“We get faculty back, and we’re starting school before you know it. You can keep planning and planning, but sometimes you just need kids to return and get into the rhythm of the school year.”
For Adams, work begins in earnest when the calendar turns to August. However, the stage is set in May when they put in orders and make purchases for the fall.
“There are a lot of different things to prepare,” Lee said. “When you have your individual classroom, you have a set class list and those 20 to 25 kids you work with.”
For Lee as an art teacher, it is different. She must prepare for all students in the building.
New inventory and supplies are a pleasure of the transition to fall. For the first two weeks, she can follow the game plan, or deviate from last year’s routine until she finds a curriculum that works.
“I always like to find something new to do,” Lee said. “The excitement of having a new kindergarten class – for most of them it’s the first time they’ve ever been in an art room. It’s super exciting for them. That’s always an entertaining day. Some may think it’d be chaotic, but the kids just jump in and create.”
According to Lee, they have less hesitation than older children to dive in – it seems natural to them, and it must be, because it happens every year without fail.
The process of returning to school begins a week before the first day.
“Once August comes around, it’s time to get back to it,” Lee said.
It is still bittersweet, as summer is over and her 3-year-old Tristan must return to daycare. But as a teacher she has many children, and welcoming new faces is old hat. In turn, at school, the children have many parents.
An extra hurdle this year is again addressing the issue of masks as COVID-19 flares back up.
“Through June and July, it wasn’t even a topic of conversation,” Adams said. “Then the numbers started to rise around the country and in Iowa. Everybody was excited last May when numbers began decreasing and we got to finish the year without masks. We do what we have to do to be safe, also.”
Adams said Mitchell County Public Health will help Osage decide its position on masks.
The school year will be over soon enough. And at the end, teachers must say goodbye to another class. It can be difficult, more so for fourth grade teachers, who are seeing their students move from Lincoln Elementary to middle school.
For Adams, his daughter Lauren is making that transition, the last child he will have in the building. He says it does not bother him, because his focus is on all students.
“That’s part of what parenting is,” Adams said. “Kids grow up, get to another stage in life, and I look forward to that too.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.