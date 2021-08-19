Osage teachers discover new ways to learn

The teachers in the Osage School District know the importance of grants, and what they can buy with the money.
With robotic arms, this grant will open doors.
Recently, the second graders at Lincoln Elementary became the beneficiaries of $2,000 worth of funds straight from Osmo for Schools. They can thank teacher Amber Tabbert, with the assistance of Lori Randall, for these new ways to learn.
“It came at a perfect time, because second grade is going to focus on computer science for part of the day,” Tabbert said. “Students stick with things longer when it involves technology. Even at the pre-K level, kids are using technology and computer science in their learning.”
Last year, Randall led the way using manipulatives, a tactile way to learn math.
In front of an iPad, children turn over cards, move spelling tiles, make patterns with blocks, and delineate fractions shaped like pies. The camera takes it all in and repeats the students’ work on its screen. As technology advances, the learning tools themselves have begun learning.
It is a race. The children attempt to spell a word before the iPad can.
Osmo
Children sometimes understand better the elegant language of binary code and algorithms. It seems to be built into them. It is also a product of their environment. Since preschool they are exposed to these concepts.
Occasionally there is a bug in their algorithms. The pattern needs dissected and put back together.
“You think about that word, ‘decomposition,’” Tabbert said of the term they use for breaking down a concept piece by piece. “That’s a big word for a second grader. I hadn’t been introduced to it when I was a kid.”
But sometimes Tabbert and Randall will unplug their students. No devices, just observation and adaptation and building things with their hands.
“I hope parents realize computer science isn’t all technology, computers and iPads,” Randall said.
“It’s nice to have a balance,” Tabbert added.
Just like a device with a screen, Osmo is a tool. The teachers sit together at a table and watch a student assemble a bird. She shuffles the blocks with her hands, adjusting triangles to form the shape, and when it’s over, a bird sings and flies onscreen. It is reminiscent of science fiction where a human becomes completely digital.
The Osmo can read, and in some ways it can think. A robot with more advanced skills entertained the crowd this year at the Tokyo Olympics, dressed in black and draining three pointers at the championship between the United States and France.
Osmo is more humble and better suited to second grade.
Tabbert smiles and describes the joy of learning, as the student taps the glass to try to touch the bird. Osmo brings wooden blocks to life. Children learn without realizing it, which is the only way to reach some children.
“The goal is to make connections,” Tabbert said of the Osmo system, which could explain Shakespeare or play Bach just as easily as solve an equation. In some ways, it is an advanced version of a blackboard, one that is multidimensional and more colorful than chalk.
Botly
Tabbert has been at Lincoln two years. Randall has been in the elementary for decades. She would rather not say how many. But this experience allows her perspective.
When Randall began, it was rare for a student to outpace a teacher. On occasion there were special kids, but today, the collective knows more than the teacher. Sometimes, by definition, they are not students, but mechanics that teachers turn to when things do not work.
An owl appears onscreen, and Tabbert is not sure why. It takes a student to unscramble the pattern, as the iPad watches the child.
Later, the teachers will lead their students on a gallery walk through the high school, to show them what they can accomplish if they continue to grow.
“It’s cool to see where they start, and before they leave us how much knowledge they have,” Tabbert said.
For now, Randall’s students code their robot Botly for directions, counting, reading maps and the cardinal directions. They program him to travel three floor tiles north. That day, his battery is low, and a new student tells him, “Nice to meet you!”
Botly was the child of a coloring contest through the University of Northern Iowa. Randall used that $100 to buy him from the UNI bookstore.
In Osage, he holds objects in his hands, on command. One of Randall’s students says Botly can help them get snacks.
Talk moves from lunch back to binary code.
“Times are changing,” Tabbert said.
“No one said they have to learn this,” Randall said of binary language, which consists of zeros and ones in patterns. “They’re really eating it up. They absorb it well, better than us as adults.”
Tabbert plans to carry it over into social studies.
Randall’s curriculum this spring is based on “Hello Ruby,” which sends students on the adventures of coding. “The kids could not wait to do this each day,” she said.
“If you were to go down to a first grade classroom today, you’d see them coding,” Tabbert said.
Shout
Tabbert loves writing grants, and she is good at it. She just wants to make sure her children are on the right path, like Botly on his tiles.
“It’s like Christmas,” Tabbert said of unwrapping a grant. When she found out the school had received $2,000 from Osmo, she called Randall.
“She was so excited,” Randall said.
As counterintuitive as it sounds, a student does not need to sit at a computer to do computer science. Tabbert says she has not seen the evolution of technology like her mentor Randall, but she knows when something works.
This tech can help learners who would otherwise struggle. Before computers, there were children who could only whisper, and now they can shout.
“Their brains associate better with this type of learning,” Randall said.
Randall’s joy is watching the process, and part of that is having her students correct her mistakes and show her how it is done. For her, it is not humbling to ask them, “What is the next step?”
“Before, you would not have done that,” Randall said. “You were the one who was supposed to know everything.”
The playing field evens somewhat when the battery is dead. It is important for these teachers to empower the children, either way.
“Last year my eyes were opened that it doesn’t have to just be gadgets,” Tabbert said. “It’s showing them the unplugged activities. That’s a good way to set it up for them.”
“Your computer is only as smart as the person running it,” Randall said.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.