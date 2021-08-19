Osage teachers discover new ways to learn

Tabbert smiles and describes the joy of learning, as the student taps the glass to try to touch the bird. Osmo brings wooden blocks to life. Children learn without realizing it, which is the only way to reach some children.

“The goal is to make connections,” Tabbert said of the Osmo system, which could explain Shakespeare or play Bach just as easily as solve an equation. In some ways, it is an advanced version of a blackboard, one that is multidimensional and more colorful than chalk.

Botly

Tabbert has been at Lincoln two years. Randall has been in the elementary for decades. She would rather not say how many. But this experience allows her perspective.

When Randall began, it was rare for a student to outpace a teacher. On occasion there were special kids, but today, the collective knows more than the teacher. Sometimes, by definition, they are not students, but mechanics that teachers turn to when things do not work.

An owl appears onscreen, and Tabbert is not sure why. It takes a student to unscramble the pattern, as the iPad watches the child.

Later, the teachers will lead their students on a gallery walk through the high school, to show them what they can accomplish if they continue to grow.