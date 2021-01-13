Osage students plant the seeds for local food

Marie Boyd believes that educating students in high schools such as Osage will help increase jobs in farming operations focused on local food.

“Mitchell County is one of our favorites, because we have a lot of great activities going on [there],” said Boyd, executive director of Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, which serves nine counties.

Healthy Harvest events include the upcoming Remote Produce Safety Alliance (PSA) Training on Feb. 2, information for which is available at the Healthy Harvest website. The website also boasts over 110 recipes.

“Obviously across the board, COVID has affected various industries,” Boyd said. “But local food actually had a pretty fantastic year due to the growing support of our farmers.

“Our local food farmers have been increasing our capacity for recent years so that when supply chain issues hit, folks will look to their local farmers for different food sources that thankfully they were able to accrue. Our farmers have been reporting increased sales in 2020. They hope to continue that going into 2021.”

As well, because of COVID-19, CARES Act funding of $3,100 was available to schools for local sourcing, according to Boyd. They have partnered with districts such as Osage Community Schools.