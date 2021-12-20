Osage students LEAD by example

Osage High School students, in a class designed to force them to think of more than just themselves, showed off what selflessness and hard work can do.

Some of the LEAD students on this December day before the winter solstice are also part of the National Honor Society group that sacrificed their time to help clean up storm damage.

Osage media specialist Kelley Molitor instructs the LEAD students. She has taught the course for three years. In the Dec. 20 showcase, her students gathered with their teacher in the middle school gym and demonstrated their work. Around the room were displays of projects designed to give back to the community.

“It allows them to let people see what they’ve done, what they’ve been working on all year,” Molitor said. “They may have one project on display, but they have many other projects. It’s a nice way to show what these kids can do to help their community.

“And the best thing is they’re gaining skills in critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and making sure they’re thinking about someone other than themselves.”

LEAD students sent invites to Osage Chamber of Commerce members and some of the businesses that the schools have been working with, as well as middle school and high school students. The course is an elective. Students may choose an ongoing project or something of their own design, and they must work with a business partner, a fellow classmate. They must involve the community.

One student project involves installing lighting on the park trail. The project handlers are working with Osage Parks and Recreation Director Del Gast.

“Going through city park, it’s really dark at night,” Molitor explained.

Another group is working with the Find a Grave website, mapping out local cemeteries, marking the graves and entering them into a Find a Grave app. Another group is working with Create on Main Street in Osage, and another with Osage Municipal Utilities.

These are just a few of the student projects.

One will be incorporated into the school décor. The project’s business partners are Katelynn Huebsch and Brody Wolf.

“We noticed our courtyard was really bare,” Huebsch said. “We eat lunch out there and it’s really boring. We wanted to add some greenery to it, and later on we’ll plant flowers.”

The business partners had been searching for a project, and inspiration struck that day at lunch.

First, they approached teachers, asking their opinions on what would make the courtyard more attractive. Huebsch has a passion for barn quilts.

After conceiving the idea, they took it to Osage Community School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman, who loved it, according to Huebsch. So to begin with, they made two barn quilts, one with the centerpiece of a maple leaf, the other with a centerpiece of an ‘O.’

“All green lights,” Wolf said of their momentum after Schwamman's appraisal.

“Go ahead and build it,” Huebsch said.

Now on the Monday before Christmas, they are more than pleased with the final project. The only thing these two barn quilts need is a coat of sealer. A few foam brushes was money spent wisely, which came out of their pockets.

“It was worth it,” Wolf said.

A barn quilt will go in the school cafeteria.

“I think it’s a wonderful project-based class where kids get to help determine what they learn,” Molitor said. “There’s a giving back spirit. That’s why we want to incorporate that community piece, to help students think about the bigger community, and what they can do to make a difference.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0