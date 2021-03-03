Osage students grow from root and STEM

This is one of the biggest differences between education now and 30 years ago.

It is conceivable technology might allow mechanics to hook a car into a computer and fix the problem online, or that a farmer would never need to step foot in a tractor. Huftalin reminds her children there must be programmers behind the curtain.

The main idea of Huftalin’s hands-on projects is to give students faith that their education is essential, that they are essential. Then they can kick down the scaffold.

Another change this year, due to COVID-19, Huftalin had to remove cloth couches and chairs from her room. In the past eight years, she has developed a philosophy about seating arrangements and less restrictions on physical movement within her classroom. The couches were part of the design, but without them the idea is the same.

“It allows kids more freedom, instead of sitting at your desk and facing the front of the room,” she said. “They’re more active, and they need that movement. They learn better.”

This year, plastic dividers split circular tables in four. Each is a pirate ship with the team’s name on the flag, suspended by bamboo stick.

