Osage students grow from root and STEM

In February, the rover Perseverance landed on the surface of Mars, coming to rest on what scientists believe was once a river delta.
In Debra Huftalin’s classroom, 139 million miles away on Earth, in the small town of Osage, third graders cheered the touchdown.
Before the landing, the third graders had left homeroom for special instruction, leaving on the TV.
“I thought we were going to miss it,” Huftalin said. “I had played the simulation for them that morning, showing what the landing was supposed to look like. We got back just in time.”
One of her students yelled, “Look! That’s just like what we watched this morning.”
“So everyone stopped,” Huftalin said. “And then they started cheering.”
For adults accustomed to 64 years of space travel, the landing may seem like a small step for man – or machine, in this case. But for these children, there is still magic in the universe worth applauding.
And for Huftalin, the lesson is not an ideal – it is applicable on Earth.
“There are engineering teams working on all these different parts,” she said of how scientists must be precise in each calculation in order to hit the mark. “I try to encourage my students – this could be you someday.”
Chaos
The same day Perseverance landed, Huftalin was named a finalist in the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, one of five instructors in Iowa so honored. PAEMST is the highest distinction that can be bestowed on an elementary science or mathematics teacher.
However, five years ago, she could not have imagined she would ever be teaching STEM.
A native of Boone, Huftalin attended Iowa State University, but not for technology or engineering. When she first started teaching, she thought of herself as a reading and literacy teacher. She had to rearrange the way she thinks.
Her education went into hyper speed thanks in part to Osage being awarded a computer science grant a few years ago, which sent her to Seattle. In the Pacific Northwest, part of the instruction involved using technology to navigate the streets beneath the Space Needle and Mount Rainier.
She now teaches science to three third grade sections. Huftalin serves as the elementary technology coach through the Teacher Leadership Committee, which means she also teaches her colleagues STEM.
“She never settles for good enough,” media specialist Kelley Molitor said of Huftalin. “She wants to challenge her students so she has attended multiple conferences and trainings over the past several summers. Upon returning from these learning opportunities she shares the knowledge she has gained with other teachers.
“Huftalin is a caring teacher who goes above and beyond all the time, and she is very deserving of this award.”
Before Huftalin received her PAEMST nomination, as part of the application process, Osage instructional coach Valarie Berge videotaped one of Huftalin’s science lessons. The students had to build a compound machine to save a zoo tiger stuck in a moat. Huftalin separated them into engineering teams.
“Someone might wander into the room and wonder what’s going, but it’s a controlled chaos," Huftalin said.
Pirates
Huftalin has taught in Osage for 27 years. For her, it is a sign of progress there are no longer one-room schoolhouses. It is the space age. While some things remain the same, the world is changing. The classroom must keep up.
“They’re not just being fed information,” Huftalin said of a new style of instruction. “You’re letting them do the exploring. They feel more comfortable sharing. They feel more ownership in the classroom, it’s not teacher driven where you do this and you have to do it this way.
“It’s not supposed to be the teacher standing in front of the room, spilling out – the spray and pray method, where you hope everyone gets it. It is not just reading from a textbook.”
This is one of the biggest differences between education now and 30 years ago.
It is conceivable technology might allow mechanics to hook a car into a computer and fix the problem online, or that a farmer would never need to step foot in a tractor. Huftalin reminds her children there must be programmers behind the curtain.
The main idea of Huftalin’s hands-on projects is to give students faith that their education is essential, that they are essential. Then they can kick down the scaffold.
Another change this year, due to COVID-19, Huftalin had to remove cloth couches and chairs from her room. In the past eight years, she has developed a philosophy about seating arrangements and less restrictions on physical movement within her classroom. The couches were part of the design, but without them the idea is the same.
“It allows kids more freedom, instead of sitting at your desk and facing the front of the room,” she said. “They’re more active, and they need that movement. They learn better.”
This year, plastic dividers split circular tables in four. Each is a pirate ship with the team’s name on the flag, suspended by bamboo stick.
ASIMO
There is an entertainment factor in teaching students. It was always there; it has simply changed. As well, Huftalin says children must feel safe, the atmosphere fun for them to get excited for school. The idea is to make it so they do not know they are learning.
“They learn it’s OK to fail,” Huftalin said. “Because when students build their machines they test it and look for ways to improve. That’s how things get better. That’s really important in today’s society.”
When the Honda robot ASIMO struts into Huftalin’s classroom virtually, measuring each step, the third graders sit in awe of the video. The class that day was a coding lesson. ASIMO was born in 2000, and like the students it has been learning, advancing its capabilities.
“The robot they designed has changed over the years,” Huftalin said. “The kids think it’s really cool, but how will it affect us?”
One question she asks her students is, “Will robots take over our jobs?”
Science fiction has become science reality. However, on occasion, teachers must return to the basics. For one classroom innovation, Huftalin has returned to writing pens.
“I use data notebooks now,” she said. “That’s been a new thing in the past five years.”
These journals are not digital, but paper bound.
“Students are reflecting on themselves, so they see what they need to work on,” Huftalin said. “Why did you score 18 last week? We can go back and talk about it – ‘oh, because I studied.’
“My kids tell me to feed them more. You need to structure your classroom according to their needs. They love the extra technology lessons. You teach your kids not to give up, to persevere and keep growing.”
