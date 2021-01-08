Osage students adamant about in-person learning

The Osage Community School District will continue its four-day-a-week schedule into the foreseeable future.

In November, student School Board representative Logan Martin emphatically endorsed his fellow students’ desire to stay in school and off of Zoom. In December, he said the first semester had been a success.

“I haven’t heard any complaints about it,” Martin said. “Now it’s normal. I think the biggest thing is staying in school. We want to continue with activities like prom and the spring sports season, which we didn’t get to have last year. That’s the most important thing for students right now.”

Martin also said students were enjoying the fresh food offered at lunch, which would not be possible without wearing masks and social distancing. These measures keep in-person learning a possibility.

