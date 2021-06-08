Osage shoots its way to championship

Osage athletes have again brought home an Iowa State Championship. This time the sport is trap shooting.

The squad also earned several individual awards. Out of five spots, two members of the Osage team received elite All-State honors, Ben Popp and Andrew Thyer. Earlier this year, Popp became the first Green Devil to hit 100 straight clay pigeons. This fall, Thyer is moving on to shoot trap for Wartburg College.

Not to be outdone by her brother, Alexa Thyer won the lady’s individual championship.

Members of the championship team include Matt Abben, Jack Sparrow, Popp and the Thyers.

Trophy in hand, the team will next compete at Nationals in Michigan.

The Iowa State Championship was held on June 5 in Ackley at the Stockdale Gun Club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0