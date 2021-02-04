Osage set to fight through tax levy

This year marks the second that the City of Osage must take an extra step in budgeting.
All of this came down from above in 2019, from the Iowa Legislature. The first meeting in Osage took place in 2020.
It is a somewhat convoluted process that has the potential to raise property taxes, according to Osage City Clerk Cathy Penney, who said the process was already convoluted enough.
A public hearing on the proposed fiscal year city property tax levy will take place at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 16. It is based on the current property tax valuation and an anticipated increase in property tax asking.
“You have to have this hearing regardless,” Penney said. “If what they're asking is going to be 2 percent greater than the year before, then that increase has to be approved by a super majority – in our case, five out of six council members.”
In 2020, the city certified a budget with tax dollars 2.4 percent higher. The levy rate remained the same, but property valuations rose, accounting for an increase in total dollars of around $30,000, according to Penney.
The initial hearing is proposing an increase in tax dollars of 8.34 percent, as estimated by Penney in early January. As she gets further into the process, the exact number might become clearer.
Penney doubts the final number in the end will be that much.
“As far as the public hearing, I don’t know what the council’s reaction will be to that, if they will say, go ahead and pass it with the super majority just in case, or if they’ll say, no, let’s trim it down now. At the final hearing, we’d just have to work with a smaller number."
“Our valuation increase, again, is quite a bit more towards the upcoming year,” she added.
Penney offers the possibility the extra measure could increase property taxes, which is always a hot topic for Osage taxpayers.
“It’s just another step,” Penney said. “The legislators hear all the time property taxes are too high. Even though it’s not a revenue stream they depend on it all, they make those who do jump through all these hoops.”
With the 2021 hearing, Penney anticipates needing more money for liability insurance, property insurance, auto insurance, business insurance, etc. As well, additional money will be needed for health insurance.
“If I’m going to pay someone $1,000 more next year, it’s going to cost me more for IPERS,” she explained.
Another impact on the city is the fact Osage Municipal Utilities no longer offers cable television. The city received a franchise fee of around $40,000 a year for that service. Penney says that is another revenue stream that might be difficult to replace.
“Unfortunately, we have very few options for revenue streams,” she said. “Property tax being the primary one.
“With the significant increase in property tax evaluation, it would take a drop of 80-some cents to offset the valuation increase and make your property tax neutral from the city’s side. And we have no control over what the county and the school might do. We couldn’t stay in the same level of service after we dropped our tax levy.”
The procedure determining how much money it requires to operate the city has remained the same over the years, while the new mandated process is a domino effect.
“You run the math to get the formula, and see where you can shave off a little bit,” Penney said.
Due to circumstances, there is now less to shave.
“We don’t get a lot of local comments from the citizens, who feel that the services we’re taxing for aren’t worth it, or they’re not getting what they’re paying for," Penney said. “If you walked up to anybody on the street and said, ‘What do you think about property taxes?’ we’d probably all say they’re way too high.
“But when it comes down to what you’d like us not to do to make your taxes lower, well no one really wants to see that either. It’s a balancing act. Some don’t want to pay for library, or think we need fewer police officers, etc.”
She added that things happen on a state level that most residents of Iowa can voice their opinion about, and that is often the only step to change, but many do not take that extra step.
“This [new step] was put in place for 900 or so cities in Iowa,” Penney added. “How meaningful it is remains to be seen.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.