Osage set to fight through tax levy

“Unfortunately, we have very few options for revenue streams,” she said. “Property tax being the primary one.

“With the significant increase in property tax evaluation, it would take a drop of 80-some cents to offset the valuation increase and make your property tax neutral from the city’s side. And we have no control over what the county and the school might do. We couldn’t stay in the same level of service after we dropped our tax levy.”

The procedure determining how much money it requires to operate the city has remained the same over the years, while the new mandated process is a domino effect.

“You run the math to get the formula, and see where you can shave off a little bit,” Penney said.

Due to circumstances, there is now less to shave.

“We don’t get a lot of local comments from the citizens, who feel that the services we’re taxing for aren’t worth it, or they’re not getting what they’re paying for," Penney said. “If you walked up to anybody on the street and said, ‘What do you think about property taxes?’ we’d probably all say they’re way too high.