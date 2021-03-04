 Skip to main content
Osage Senior Center to reopen May 1
Elderbridge of Mason City has advised that the Osage Senior Center will now reopen May 1 to dining in.

Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

The senior center will continue to provide home delivery, as well as curbside pickup. For more information, please call 641-732-4260 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.

