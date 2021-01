According to a press release, the Osage Senior Center continues to be closed to dining in until March 1.

The Center continues to provide home delivery, if you qualify, as well as curbside pickup.

If you have questions, please call 732-4260 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

