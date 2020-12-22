 Skip to main content
Osage Senior Center postpones dining
Osage Senior Center postpones dining

According to a press release, the Osage Senior Citizens Center has been advised by Elderbridge Agency on Aging in Mason City that dining in at the Senior Center is now postponed until March 1, 2021.

The organization will continue with home delivery and curbside pickup during this time.

For more information on receiving meals, please call 641-732-4260, from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

