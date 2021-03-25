 Skip to main content
Osage Senior Center closed to dining
Osage Senior Center closed to dining

The Osage Senior Center will be closed to dining until May 1 as instructed by Elderbridge of Mason City.

The Center will continue to provide home delivery and curb-side pickup meals. For more information, please call 641-732-4260.

