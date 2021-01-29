Osage Senior Center battles isolation of COVID-19

Coronavirus is also hitting senior centers in the pocketbook.

“We haven’t been able to hold our fundraisers,” Foth said. “We’re down maybe $1,200 to $1,500 that we’d bring in throughout the course of a year from things like a lasagna bake or the ice cream social.

“Apple Valley Assisted Living was doing some benefits for us. They’d serve a meal once a week. They’d bring the food, they’d serve behind our counter, and all we had to do was provide the place and the cleanup, so we got volunteers to do the milk pouring and whatnot. We were able to keep all the proceeds from that.”

They also receive help from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. As well, all of the senior center’s delivery people are volunteers.

“We don’t have the young people like we used to,” Foth said. “They used to let the kids out of school and help, but we don’t have that anymore due to COVID. So we have struggled a bit to find drivers.”

When the epidemic started, it caused a lack of volunteers, the result of people who wanted to stay relatively safe in isolation.

“And we had one driver who refused to wear a mask,” Foth said of a rejected volunteer.