Osage Senior Center battles isolation of COVID-19

For senior centers across the country, COVID-19 has altered the life of employees, volunteers and those they serve. It is no different in Osage.
COVID-19’s most painful side effect has been the lack of socialization for the elderly. It is the loss of a fundamental need. Before, coming to the center for meals, or having meals delivered to them was their only social contact.
“Normally, when our drivers would deliver, they would knock on the door and take a few moments and chit chat with whoever,” said Karolyn Smith, the site manager for the Osage Senior Center. “Now, they can’t have that personal contact. The driver knocks on the door, sits the meal at a designated area, and goes back to the car. The greatest impact has been the psychological part of it.”
In March 2020, as the coronavirus spread, the Osage Senior Center closed. The earliest projected date for it reopening is March of 2021.
For some, it is akin to solitary confinement.
Three days a week, seniors would come to the center to play cards and put together jigsaw puzzles. That is an entire year of socialization that has vanished.
“You’re not able to do that anymore,” Smith said of the games and small talk. “The camaraderie is just gone. That to me is the biggest issue with COVID – the isolation. I know how I’d feel being cooped up in my house and not seeing anybody. I can only imagine.”
Julie Foth is treasurer of the Osage Senior Center.
“It’s very rewarding,” Foth said of working onsite. “I stayed with my mom six years while she was going through Alzheimer’s. It was a job that I could do on the side, so to speak, and I could bring her here and she would do laps while I did the bookwork or the cleaning or whatever.
“Helping the seniors in the area – if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here. They worked hard for their money, and they should be shown some respect in return. That’s what we try to give them here.”
That Thursday, patrons ate chicken lasagna and Brussel sprouts prepared by lead cook Susan Spitz and her daughter, assistant cook Nancy Salisbury.
“You get pretty attached to the people,” Salisbury said, taking a break from the kitchen.
The patrons that come in feel like grandparents to Spitz.
“We have our immediate family,” she said. “And then we have our work family.”
Spitz gives as an example Frances Morse, who turned 100 on Jan. 19. Morse embroiders old greeting cards, four of which hang by pins above Smith.
“Frances and I have a thing,” Smith said, laughing. “She’s Frances with an ‘e,’ and I’m Karolyn with a ‘K.’ And that’s how we great each other.”
Coronavirus is also hitting senior centers in the pocketbook.
“We haven’t been able to hold our fundraisers,” Foth said. “We’re down maybe $1,200 to $1,500 that we’d bring in throughout the course of a year from things like a lasagna bake or the ice cream social.
“Apple Valley Assisted Living was doing some benefits for us. They’d serve a meal once a week. They’d bring the food, they’d serve behind our counter, and all we had to do was provide the place and the cleanup, so we got volunteers to do the milk pouring and whatnot. We were able to keep all the proceeds from that.”
They also receive help from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. As well, all of the senior center’s delivery people are volunteers.
“We don’t have the young people like we used to,” Foth said. “They used to let the kids out of school and help, but we don’t have that anymore due to COVID. So we have struggled a bit to find drivers.”
When the epidemic started, it caused a lack of volunteers, the result of people who wanted to stay relatively safe in isolation.
“And we had one driver who refused to wear a mask,” Foth said of a rejected volunteer.
Loss is not unusual to senior center workers. While a few have died of COVID-19, the end of life is not unexpected for the age group they serve. Smith has worked in long-term care most of her life. From working in hospice, she is familiar with death.
“We know how life ends,” Smith said. “We know what’s at the end of our road for everybody. It’s not the same road that we all take, but it’s going to be there. I was raised in a family that had a three-generation household. I’ve always been around old people. To me, this is a very natural thing. You just do what you can to help ease people through that.”
The culture has changed, Smith believes. Where families once gathered multiple times a year, now children are spread out or are too busy to visit their parents. For some of the older generation, life is too fast-paced, and people do not care enough about the elderly to wear a piece of cloth to deliver food to them.
In the end, for Smith, life is simple: “Food tastes so much better when you eat it with other people.”
