Osage Schools to hold baseball camp

The Osage baseball spring youth camp will take place on April 25, with a rain date of May 2.

Participants must register by Friday, April 9. Forms must be signed and returned to Michael Henson or sent to the Osage High School.

According to a release, the camp will be conducted by the high school coaching staff and student athletes at the high school baseball diamond.

Students from fourth through seventh grade may register. A T-shirt is included if the form is turned in by the registration date. Fourth and fifth grade students will practice from 4-5:30 p.m., while sixth and seventh grade players will practice from 6-7:30 p.m.

According to the form, participants will gain experience with batting, pitching, throwing, fielding and base running.

Fee is $20. Make check payable to Osage Baseball.

For updates, please check the Osage Baseball Facebook page. Forms are also available at the Osage Schools Facebook page.

Osage Community Schools, employees and volunteers shall not be held responsible for injury, loss of property, or incident. Participants must attach and inform coaches and instructors of any pertinent medical history.

