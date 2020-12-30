Osage schools take step in partnership with NIACC education center

“Instead of kids going over to NIACC, they could then go down to the Charles City area, wherever this gets built,” Schulz said.

When asked why not just send students to Mason City, Schulz said it is a little closer from Osage to Charles City. It is approximately 32 miles between Osage and NIACC, and 22 miles between Osage and the Floyd County Fairgrounds.

The maximum cost is $3,000 per student. That covers all textbooks, supplies and equipment, among other items.

“We have some of the pieces of the [education] pathways, but we don’t have a current pathway for all of these the way that NIACC can provide them for us,” Schwamman said. “It’s not about taking something away from a teacher or any of our instructors, but we have a real teacher shortage.”

The goal is to grant nationally recognized certificates so students can work anywhere in the United States. As well, it will help keep professionals in Mitchell County and the surrounding area.