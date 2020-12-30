Osage schools take step in partnership with NIACC education center

The Osage school district took another step closer to sending students to the North Iowa Area Community College's regional education center planned for Charles City.
The Osage Community School Board recently approved moving forward with an initial commitment between NIACC and partnering high schools. The agreement consists of constructing and maintaining a Regional Education Center near the fairgrounds in or near Charles City.
The exact location is yet to be determined. This is a preliminary covenant that does not cost Osage anything.
“You’re going to get another shot at this,” said Dr. Steven Schulz, president of NIACC, during the latest school board meeting. “This is what we call a soft memorandum of understanding to get a commitment for us to go out and say you’re on board, and [to] raise money and get this thing rolling. We’ll come back with a final budget, and you’ll get a chance to sign it.
“This is a commitment to move forward as a partner. You’ll get a full-paged lawyered-up one and you’ll get a chance to commit completely at the end of this.”
The hard commitment should come within the next month or two, according to superintendent Barb Schwamman.
NIACC is awaiting approval from the seven school districts – Charles City, Clarksville, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler, Riceville, RRMR and Osage.
“I’ve told many people that being here tonight is probably one of my biggest and best surprises of 2020,” Schulz said. “We went into that meeting a week ago, and I thought we’d have four schools and walked out with seven.”
“I think this is a good opportunity for kids,” Schwamman said. “We’re going to have to provide a bigger workforce for North Iowa.”
According to Schwamman, the governor has been pushing career academies for several years. The goal of the State is to place one of these facilities within 30 miles of every Iowa high school.
By signing, the school board is committing to the support of constructing the facility. It is pledging this backing for a 10-year period of time.
“That’s the biggest question I’ve had from some of you,” Schwamman said. “That’s a long time.”
“My goal is to raise enough money to close the gap with my bond issue fund to get this thing up and running,” Schulz said. “The difficult part is not building this – it’s sustaining it over 20 years.”
The preliminary goal to complete the facility and hire staff is the fall of 2022 or January 2023.
“Some of our donors are already in this conversation,” Schulz said.
A similar education center broke ground last month in Forest City.
The academy in Forest City received $2.25 million from the Hanson Foundation and $1 million from the Department of Education.
For the Charles City academy, money must be raised locally, so Schulz does not have a dollar amount yet.
“One of the reasons we’re here in December is we’re going to file an application for $1 million through the Department of Ed for this center by the end of the month,” Schulz said. “I contacted area businesses today to get letters of support.
“You guys are way ahead of most. Education doesn’t necessarily happen inside the walls of this school district. There are places in the work setting, there are places in Charles City.”
Schwamman wants to get fifth through eighth graders into career fairs – to not wait until their senior year to decide whether to attend a NIACC academy.
There are currently six Osage students going to NIACC, where they can earn free college credits and therefore accrue less student loan debt. Schwamman hopes the establishment of the academy will increase the number of students.
The regional education center will include advanced manufacturing, construction trades, healthcare, and information technology. One year of this coursework was recently imbedded into the construction of a house.
“Instead of kids going over to NIACC, they could then go down to the Charles City area, wherever this gets built,” Schulz said.
When asked why not just send students to Mason City, Schulz said it is a little closer from Osage to Charles City. It is approximately 32 miles between Osage and NIACC, and 22 miles between Osage and the Floyd County Fairgrounds.
The maximum cost is $3,000 per student. That covers all textbooks, supplies and equipment, among other items.
“We have some of the pieces of the [education] pathways, but we don’t have a current pathway for all of these the way that NIACC can provide them for us,” Schwamman said. “It’s not about taking something away from a teacher or any of our instructors, but we have a real teacher shortage.”
The goal is to grant nationally recognized certificates so students can work anywhere in the United States. As well, it will help keep professionals in Mitchell County and the surrounding area.
“I think this is probably one of the best things we can do for students at our school,” Osage school board student representative Logan Martin said. “These trade programs – the IT program specifically – I’d say there are so many jobs available. People right out of high school need minimal training…. You don’t really realistically have to go to a four-year college for an IT.
“I’m going to guess people could get hired just with this. They might not even have to go to NIACC and finish up because of how in-demand these fields are…. [these careers are] just going to continue to grow as the population grows.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.